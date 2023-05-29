War Heroes remembered in Groveland

I’m quite ashamed to say that I have never attended an official American Memorial Day service before.
You see, I’m from the UK where we really don’t celebrate and honor our veterans like over here. Yes, we do commemorate Remembrance Day once a year in November but honestly, that’s about it. It’s so wrong, but that talk is for another day.
This morning, May 29, I attended the Groveland Memorial Day ceremony, and it opened my eyes to a different and admirable world of honor, sacrifice and service.
The service was attended by veterans of all the main divisions of the United States armed forces. There were soldiers, Marines, members of the Air Force and the Navy who all attended to honor their friends who didn’t make it home.
After a breakfast provided by Cornerstone Hospice and the City of Groveland, veterans were presented with a remembrance pin.
The ceremony then went outside the city’s E.L Puryear Building to the Veteran’s Park, where Mayor Evelyn Wilson spoke.
“The city would like to recognize the Groveland residents who gave their lives for this great country,” Mayor Wilson said. “Those heroes who are no longer with us are forever in our hearts.”
The ceremony ended with the releasing of balloons to represent each of the fallen Groveland servicemen who were killed in action. It was followed by a fly over by Paradise Airsports with a giant American flag billowing from the tail.
Russell Jackson, commander of the Trilogy Orlando Veterans Association, served in the United States Navy from 1968-1972. Between 1969 and 1970, he was stationed to Vietnam.
Memorial Day is a special day for Jackson, who lives in Groveland, because he had longtime friends who served with him in the Navy who were killed in action during that war.
“It’s an honor to be present here today to remember the armed forces who didn’t make it,” Jackson said. “Every day I think about what might have been, how I was lucky to come home when people I had known for years did not.
“It is in their memory that we have these ceremonies because nobody should ever forget the sacrifices these brave men and women made for our country. It is because of them we have the freedoms we have today.”
John ‘JJ” Oxford, a member of the Patriot Guard Riders, an organization that attends the funerals of members of the U.S. military, attended the ceremony with his PGR friends.
“We try to go to as many events as we can to honor our military,” Oxford said. “It’s so important that they are never forgotten. I didn’t personally serve, and this is a way for people like me to give back.”
As a first-time attendee of a Memorial Day Service, I was truly humbled to see so many veterans and their families honoring their fellow servicemen.
It is that spirit that truly makes America the great country it is today, and I feel fortunate to live in a society which ensures that our heroes will never be forgotten.