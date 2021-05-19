The St. Johns River Water Management District’s governing board approved a resolution proclaiming May 16–22 as Water Reuse Week.
Since 2007, the State of Florida, Department of Environmental Protection, water management districts, water utilities, local governments and water-related organizations have declared the third week in May as Water Reuse Week to promote and encourage efficient use of reclaimed water.
Water reuse is the process of using highly treated wastewater for beneficial purposes. Currently, 140 reuse systems in the district use approximately 217 mgd of reclaimed water for beneficial purposes such as golf course and landscape irrigation, groundwater recharge and industrial uses, which offsets an equivalent volume of groundwater.
Since Florida water utilities began using reclaimed water in the 1970s, it has become a major component of water resource management by local governments and utilities throughout the state.
To learn more, visit sjrwmd.com.