Last month, the Elyksian Hotel, a boutique hotel planned for Clermont’s downtown district, received approval from the Clermont City Council to proceed. The project is being developed by Roman Brana, who owns Epic Cycles World, and investors. Brana said the 50-suite hotel will overlook Lake Minneola and the South Lake Trails. The project, estimated to cost $10 million to $15 million, needed Council approval for its 75-foot height and parking plan, both of which were revised to address Council concerns expressed at the June meeting. The Elyksian is scheduled to break ground in 2021.