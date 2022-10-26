When Clermont paranormal investigator the Rev. Dr. Paul Meckes was little, he could “see things.”
For him, shadows and figures in his peripheral vision were common, but he wasn’t afraid. An only child, he never felt alone, because of his numerous “friends” from another realm whose presence he could feel almost all of the time.
Later in life, Meckes learned he has the gift of speaking to the spirits of people who have long passed over and he has embraced his gift to help others. In fact, it was those spirits who encouraged him to set up his popular radio show, Conscious Radio Network, which broadcasts from his home in Clermont.
It has now expanded, as earlier this year he launched a weekly podcast that has proven popular, The Weekly Séance, where every week he talks to guests from all over the world about paranormal mysteries.
“After Covid, I wanted to do something different which would bring the paranormal world we live in to many people, to help them to understand without being fearful,” Meckes said. “I went to a podcast conference and I decided that this was a great way to reach people with a genuine interest. I’ve chatted to many of the world’s leading mediums and paranormal experts.”
Originally from Allentown, Penn., he and his mom, Edythe, moved to Clermont when he was nine years old. As earlier stated, he was aware of shadows that seemed to follow him and sometimes of the voices that talked to him from nowhere, but he wasn’t aware of his gift of speaking to the dead.
“I remember one night, I kept hearing tapping on the bathroom door,” he said. “I wasn’t afraid, but I was curious. I called ‘be right out’ but the knocking continued.”
He came out to find his stepfather asleep on the couch and his mom in bed. Then the family’s dog, which was outside, started barking like crazy even though no one was there.
“Still, I felt a presence. I joked inside my head, which is where I often heard voices, ‘Ha ha, spirits!’ Stuff like this happened to me so often that I didn’t care,” he said.
As an adult, Meckes got a job as an engineer at Disney and he married. But in 2012, after the union failed and he got divorced, he didn’t know what to do next with his life.
After reaching out for advice from friends who were mediums and shamans, he decided he wanted to take his interest in the paranormal further.
“After the failure of my marriage, I needed something positive to happen,” he said. “My friends put me in the right direction and getting my degrees was one of the best things I have ever done in my life.
He enrolled at the Institute of Metaphysical Humanistic Science and graduated with a Bachelor’s, Master’s and Doctorate degrees in just over a year.
“I immediately realized that this was what I wanted. I discovered my gift of mediumship which put everything I had experienced and encountered as a child into perspective,” Meckes said. “I knew that I was right where I needed to be.”
After he earned his degrees, Paul partnered with a medium friend and he set-up ‘Clermont Paranormal,” primarily to help people who believe their homes are haunted. At the time, ghost hunters didn’t use electronic devices such as EMF readers to track the presence of spirit.
ON THE AIR
Shortly after Clermont Paranormal was set-up, Meckes launched the Conscious Radio Network in January 2015. For his show, he introduced many of the world’s leading paranormal investigators, including John Zaffis, presenter of the Sci Fi Channel ‘s ‘Haunted Collector.”
Another guest who has been on the show has been Andrea Perron, an author who wrote the best-selling books, “House of Darkness” and “House of Light.” Perron is known to paranormal enthusiasts as one of the real-life kids who lived in the terrifyingly haunted house in Rhode Island upon which the 2013 movie, “The Conjuring,” is based.
Conscious Radio Network had a loyal following but then Meckes had to temporarily pause the station when he was sent to Disneyland Shanghai as an engineering manager to oversee the building of the theme park there.
When COVID-19 paralyzed the world, he continued to practice his mediumship and was invited to give lectures and workshops at the Cassadaga Spiritualist Camp, located in Florida. In August 2021, Meckes received a message from a spirit.
“I had been thinking of relaunching the radio show, but I wanted it to be different. I wanted it to be bigger and better so that we could tackle all sorts of paranormal issues” he said. “A medium friend told me that she could see me launching a podcast, so I looked into it. I decided that it was the perfect place to provide informative, entertaining information for people who are curious about the paranormal.”
This past January, he launched The Weekly Séance podcast, which broadcasts live from 8-9 p.m., on Mondays.So far, he has chatted to mediums, shamans, light workers, metaphysicians, energy healers, plus he has tackled subjects like quantum physics and paranormal consciousness.
There currently are 807 subscribers to his show, which can be accessed on You Tube, and his goal to reach a 1,000 before the year is out.
“This podcast is my true calling,” Meckes said. “I am talking to the most interesting people from the Paranormal world to make it accessible to everyone with enquiring minds.”
Meckes said the gift he has can be attained by others, and whether life exists after death.
“We all have psychic abilities, we just don’t all have the ability to tap into them, but once you do, that door is always open,” said Meckes. “A lot of people ask me if there is life after death and I tell them that we never truly die, our consciousness continues. I hope that this gives comfort where it is needed.”
WANT TO LEARN MORE?
Meckes is available for readings and will soon be offering mediumship classes.
Contact: consciousradionetwork@gmail.com
SIDEBAR ARTICLE
ON ASSIGNMENT
When on an assignment, Meckes and a friend know nothing about the background of the house or the people living in it. Instead they rely on their mediumship to pull the answers from a spirit.
They have found that in Clermont — and Groveland in particular — there is a lot of paranormal activity, with some of the spirits originating from Native American tribes that lived in these areas.
Although they didn’t do many exorcisms, which is the religious or spiritual practice of evicting a demon or spiritual entities from a person believed to be possessed, there was one memorable case in Groveland eight years ago that will never be forgotten.
“This house had an attachment to it,” said Paul. “The owner reported that he was frequently attacked by the unknown entity. He was frequently pushed around and he believed that the spirit had invaded his mind by giving him dark thoughts and pushing him to do things he didn’t want to do.”
Along with a medium and a pastor, Meckes held a table tipping séance, where they sat around a table with the owner in order to reach spirit. They discovered a previous owner still attached to the house.
The second time they visited, they carried out the exorcism where they asked the man to be nice and to leave the house so that the current owners could live in peace. They also blessed the house.
“After we asked the spirit to leave, I opened up the front door and I felt his energy go past me,” said Meckes. “It was the oddest feeling, but I knew that he had vacated the property. Immediately the house energy was lighter, and I knew that we had done our job. We never heard from him again.”
Another memorable case was that of a family living in Pine Hills, near Orlando who believed there was a demon in their house. They reported seeing shadows and objects being moved in every room, including a mattress.
The family was terrified, and the wife was ready to move out. Using metal divining rods, which are used to tap into energy emitted by certain spirits, and audio recordings, Meckes discovered the family was being persecuted by a poltergeist feeding off of their fearful energy.
“It turns out the poltergeist was the grandmother who had recently passed on. The couple had a baby girl right after she died and she had connected with the newborn so she could stay,” he said. “There was never a demon or anything sinister. The grandmother never meant harm, but of course the family didn’t know that and it was their fear that gave her the energy to move things.
A month after a process in which the house was blessed and the grandmother asked to either leave or be more respectful. he followed up with the family. There had been no further incidents.