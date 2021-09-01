September downtown Clermont events
SEPT. 3
First Friday Event
There will be a large array of diverse food trucks and vendors available from 5:30- 9 p.m., with many of the Downtown Clermont stores open late that night. The Liverpool Live Band will perform plenty of Beatle’s tribute songs. There will be classic cars with a fun Kid Zone, a rock-climbing wall and a bounce house.
SEPT. 5
Weekly Sunday Clermont Farmer’s Markets
Farmer’s Markets are growing bigger each week with over 90 specialty vendors every Sunday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., starting again in September after Labor Day. Most Downtown Clermont restaurants will be open. Entertainment will include Eddy Craft, with a special guest performer.
SEPT.12
Includes Family Fun Day, with entertainment by DJ Lucy. There will be a street dance party, a hula hoop competition, bubble making, playing your favorite tunes, Simon Says and prizes awarded every hour.
SEPT. 19
Valerie & Tim Webb will perform.
SEPT. 26
The Breeze Acoustic Duo of Diana & George will perform popular hit songs.
ABOUT THE CLERMONT DOWNTOWN PARTNERSHIP
The CDP hosts very exciting new Downtown Clermont events with amazing foods, interesting crafts and live entertainment. Hundreds of visitors regularly pack their streets with safe social distancing for CDP events. Celebrate summer fun on the streets of Downtown Clermont. There is always something entertaining, delicious and fun for everyone!
The Clermont Downtown Partnership creates a positive community spirit with extra special events and business opportunities to celebrate Clermont. The Clermont Downtown Partnership is a not-for-profit association of small business owners in and around the downtown Clermont area. CDP and their members offer Sunday Farmer’s Markets, the monthly First Friday Food Trucks, Mega Food Truck Events, the Fall Harvest Festival, Candy Cane Lane Arts & Crafts Show and much more.
These free CDP community events bring thousands of local area residents and tourists to enjoy downtown Clermont each year. Money received from vendors and sponsors for the Clermont Downtown Partnership events is also used to promote additional activities and marketing to help promote Downtown Clermont.
TO LEARN MORE
Now is the perfect time to take advantage of joining CDP for great opportunities to network with other business owners, promote your business and to help our community by becoming an active member. It’s time to get involved with their Marketing, Membership and Special Events Committees. CDP member meetings are normally held the third Wednesday of each month from 8-9:30 a.m.
For membership and sponsorship information, visit www.ClermontDowntownPartnership.com and contact CDP President, Kimberly Grogan at ClermontDowntown@GMail.com. For the CDP Farmer’s Market, contact Sandy Farnsworth at: 352-617-8788, and/or: Sandy@ClermontDowntownPartnership.com.