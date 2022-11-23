I have a brother-in-law with whom he and I disagree on a number of matters, mostly political, but also in related areas of conversation.
My main disagreement with him often centers around what is technically or legally correct vs. societal perceptions; such to the point I sometimes refer to him as the “Minister of Minutia.”
As an example, the flag that nowadays symbolizes the South and the Confederacy. To him, the Stars and Bars wasn’t the flag of the Confederacy, and he is correct. It’s the Battle Flag of the Army of Northern Virginia. (The official flag of the Confederacy was too similar to the United States flag, causing confusion on the battlefield.)
While he was (and is) technically correct, my argument was that over the centuries, the Stars and Bars has come to symbolize to many of a racist past. It has been twisted forever, just as the swastika today represents Naziism and anti-Semitism. What these were in the past no longer matters.
Now a new debate has started. Just the other day he posted on his Facebook page a comment about how the mainstream media has not called the murder of the three University of Virginia students as a mass shootings.
Again, he is technically and legally correct. Anytime in which there are at least three victims, it is deemed a mass shootings. Once again, he is conducting himself in the capacity of Minister of Minutia.
This is not the first time someone has employed this argument. When I was a journalist with the Polk County Democrat (now known as our sister publication, the Polk News Sun), I had an exchange with JD Alexander, who had recently termed out of the Florida legislature. It was he who pointed out the legal definition of “mass shootings.”
This came following a mass shooting in which dozens of people were killed and/or injured by a person using a high powered weapon. At the same time, shootings in Chicago between gang members were escalating.
Yes, on a legal and technical level they are correct. The shootings at the University of Virginia, are mass shootings. However, on a moral, ethical level, both were (and are) engaging in hair-splitting semantics.
Arguments such as this, calling out the mainstream media, are a disservice, not just to the victims and their families and friends, but to all of us as a whole. It is a slap in the face that implies that we, as a whole, are incapable of being able to differentiate between mass shootings and “mass shootings.”
We’re more intelligent than that. More so, we’re more compassionate. Too often, what is legal and what is moral are not one and the same.