I hope everyone had a safe and happy holiday season, I cannot wait to see all the fun events, programs, projects, and new opportunities that await in 2022 for our Clermont residents. One of our first events of the year was the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Community Event and Parade.
On Jan. 17, the City of Clermont partnered with Christian Men in Action to hold an event honoring Dr. King with a parade, fun, food, live music, and games at Waterfront Park. Our city buildings were closed that day honoring the holiday. I was happy to have been involved in both sides of this event with Christian Men in Action and the City of Clermont to bring this event to the city for another successful year.
A new educational program we are offering this month is a photography workshop on Jan. 29. KT Wise, from South Lake Art League, will be teaching about nature photography composition. Grab your cameras and meet us at Lake Hiawatha to participate free, open to all levels. We will also be starting our first Esports league. We are so excited to virtually offer Clermont gamers a fun and safe space to compete in their favorite video games. Check out our city’s Facebook page for frequent updates regarding these and other new upcoming programs.
The Clermont Performing Arts Center is in the middle of their season offering a variety of shows to enjoy. Exciting upcoming shows include world renowned singing group, Naturally 7 on Feb. 26 and SAK Comedy, on Mar. 11. There are multiple performances with local theater group The Moonlight Players and their show, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.” If you do not have your tickets already, check out the lineup for the show season at www.ClermontPAC.com.
As your Mayor, I enjoy being able to spend time with you and talk about what is going on in Clermont. I am looking forward to seeing and speaking with some of our citizens at my next Lunch with the Mayor on Feb. 7 at Outback Steakhouse. If you cannot make this upcoming one, we offer these luncheons on the first Monday of the month.
Check out the city’s calendar at www.ClermontFL.gov/calendar for more fun events and programs like Sommer Sports’ races, and the city’s Virtual Bingo.