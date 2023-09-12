Karen Bingham’s son Mark was one of the brave passengers aboard Flight 93 who heroically tried to take back the controls of the plane from terrorists on 9/11.
This September 11, she proudly and tearfully shared Mark’s story with a packed audience at Clermont’s poignant 22nd anniversary memorial service to honor all of the victims and heroes of that fateful day.
The event was open to the public and held at the Clermont Performing Arts Center. It was attended by many local first responders and their families and was opened by Clermont Fire Chief David Enzell.
An invocation was shared by Mike Saxe, the Clermont Police Chaplain who is a retired New York City Police Officer and a 9-11 first responder. The American colors were shared by the Police and the US Naval Sea Cadet Battalion Honor Guards with musical accompaniment by the City of Mount Dora Pipes and Drum Corps.
Clermont Mayor Tim Murry was the first speaker. He said: “Let me give thanks to the men and women of Clermont’s Police and Fire Departments as well as everyone that help keep our community safe. I stand before you with a heart filled with hope, sorrow, and immense pride.
“Twenty-two years ago, in the face of unimaginable tragedy, we saw the best of humanity. The horrific events of the day brought us to our knees, but they did not break us. We saw bravery, selflessness, and unity from people of all faiths, backgrounds and walks of life come together to support and help one another. Let us remember that we are stronger together, while no act of terror can ever break our spirit or our unity.”
Other guest speakers included Congressman Daniel Webster, Clermont Police Chief Charles Broadway, Dennis Bootle, and Karen Bingham.
Fire Chief David Ezell said: “After 22 years, there are many who were there, many who lost friends and family as well as those who were not even born yet. These events help us come together as a community to remember the unthinkable acts that happened to our country that day.”
Clermont Police Chief Charles Broadway, who worked tirelessly on the ground as a detective in the search and rescue in New York, said: “We should never forget the heroic officers, first responders and everyone who sacrificed their lives for us that day. I was there. I lost friends and colleagues. We must remember and thank all who helped.”
Each speaker shared their personal heartfelt memories of what they experienced that day at Ground Zero and what followed.
Karen Bingham talked about her son Mark. She told how he lost his life with others while they tried to take the controls of the plane that ultimately crashed near Stonycreek Township in Pennsylvania. They saved it from hitting another building, while also saving many lives despite losing everyone aboard that day.
She said: “We must never forget! We must teach our children and grandchildren about 9-11.”
Sam Guttman, President and Arnie Amoros, Vice President of Lodge 176 of the Central Florida Fraternal Order of Police presented Karen with an award plaque to honor her son and her family for their sacrifices.
Dennis Bootle of the New York Transit Police was there as the honored keynote speaker to share his personal story from that day as well as his life of serving in the US Army in Vietnam and then for the New York Police for the past 50 years. With many awards and honors to his credit, he has been a member of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office for the past 13 years as a Reserve Deputy.
Retired FDNY Supervising Fire Marshall Pete Capece was recognized by the Clermont Fire Department for proudly donating a special 9-11 memorial to Clermont. The top of this memorial statue is an actual piece of the steel wreckage from the World Trade Center. The base honors the memory of the many firefighters who sacrificed their lives while protecting others that day.
The Clermont Police Department 9-11 memorial vehicle displayed a giant American flag high from the top of a Clermont Fire Engine. Everyone gathered outside afterwards with a twenty-one-gun salute performed by the VFW of Clermont, and then a sad conclusion as Taps was played by Allen Venezio.
A special thanks was given to Sonny’s BBQ, for sponsoring an honorary luncheon for all of the first responders, their families and for the community. This event truly was a heartwarming and memorable 9-11 service that brought out everyone’s American pride, patriotism, and tears.