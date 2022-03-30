On Feb. 19, Chris and Tonia Brunk became the first couple to be married at the chapel on the grounds of the Clermont Historical Village.
As with almost all weddings, they had everything they needed: Flowers. Officiant. Family members.
However, there was one piece missing. What they didn’t have was a place to marry.
They then were contacted by the officiant. She had found the perfect place to conduct the wedding: the chapel in Clermont’s Historic Village, But there was one problem.
The chapel wasn’t complete. The inside was just a shell. However, the ceremony could be held under the portico, and was. Aiding in making this a dream come true was Village Manager Roxanne Brown who, with volunteers, who hurriedly set up chairs on the lawn.
And with that, Chris and Tonia exchanged “I do’s,” making local history as the first couple to be wed at (but not in) the chapel.
DO YOU WANT TO TIE THE KNOT?
The Village Chapel is almost complete now and will soon be available for small weddings, vow renewals, and similar events. As you can see from the photo, it is a lovely structure built to resemble early churches in the Clermont area situated with Victory Pointe as its backdrop.
To learn more about renting the chapel, the depot, or the grounds of the Historic Village contact Village Manager Roxanne Brown at 352-242-7734.