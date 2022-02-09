ARIES Mar 21/Apr 20

Aries, you may be feeling romantic lately, but there will be little time to act upon it. Bide your time for a week or two until you can spend time with a special someone.

TAURUS – Apr 21/May 21

Taurus, craft an eclectic guest list for an upcoming party you’re hosting. The more points of view you can hear, the more engaging the event will be.  

GEMINI – May 22/Jun 21

Gemini, a loved one needs you and you’re the right person for the job. Find a way you can lend a hand. Your efforts won’t go unnoticed and pitching in will prove its own reward.

CANCER – Jun 22/Jul 22

Cancer, you may need to tighten the purse strings in the days ahead. Limit purchases only to the necessities for the next few weeks until you feel more secure.

LEO – Jul 23/Aug 23

Leo, bring people together is your specialty. Put your talents to use and encourage friends and family to get together for some fun. The party will be welcomed by all.

VIRGO – Aug 24/Sept 22

Someone in your life could be at a crossroads, Virgo. Lend an open ear if he or she needs to talk. Your support will be well-received and recriprocated when the time comes.

LIBRA – Sept 23/Oct 23

Libra, your talents will be in high demand in the days and weeks ahead. Take things one task at a time and embrace the responsibility and trust. 

SCORPIO – Oct 24/Nov 22

Scorpio, you usually are outgoing, but this week you may feel shy and reserved. Stick closer to home if you’re not feeling the social scene  right now.

SAGITTARIUS – Nov 23/Dec 21

Sagittarius, now is the time to spread a little good cheer. Let others know how much you care and encourage them to do the same. This will have a positive effect on everyone’s mood.

CAPRICORN – Dec 22/Jan 20

Activities that have you working in a group go as planned, Capricorn. Your willingness to work with others and set a good example is highly valued.

AQUARIUS – Jan 21/Feb 18

Aquarius, a brief separation from someone special in your life has you feeling melancholy. Surround yourself with friends to brighten your mood as much as possible.

PISCES – Feb 19/Mar 20

Treat yourself to a meal at a favorite restaurant or go on a little retail therapy spree. You deserve a little pampering.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

FEBRUARY 9

Michael B. Jordan, Actor (35)

FEBRUARY 10

Chloë Grace Moretz, Actress (24)

FEBRUARY 11

Kelly Rowland, Singer (41)

FEBRUARY 12

Josh Brolin, Actor (54)

FEBRUARY 13

Randy Moss, Athlete (45)

Recommended for you