ARIES – Mar 21/Apr 20
Aries, you may be feeling romantic lately, but there will be little time to act upon it. Bide your time for a week or two until you can spend time with a special someone.
TAURUS – Apr 21/May 21
Taurus, craft an eclectic guest list for an upcoming party you’re hosting. The more points of view you can hear, the more engaging the event will be.
GEMINI – May 22/Jun 21
Gemini, a loved one needs you and you’re the right person for the job. Find a way you can lend a hand. Your efforts won’t go unnoticed and pitching in will prove its own reward.
CANCER – Jun 22/Jul 22
Cancer, you may need to tighten the purse strings in the days ahead. Limit purchases only to the necessities for the next few weeks until you feel more secure.
LEO – Jul 23/Aug 23
Leo, bring people together is your specialty. Put your talents to use and encourage friends and family to get together for some fun. The party will be welcomed by all.
VIRGO – Aug 24/Sept 22
Someone in your life could be at a crossroads, Virgo. Lend an open ear if he or she needs to talk. Your support will be well-received and recriprocated when the time comes.
LIBRA – Sept 23/Oct 23
Libra, your talents will be in high demand in the days and weeks ahead. Take things one task at a time and embrace the responsibility and trust.
SCORPIO – Oct 24/Nov 22
Scorpio, you usually are outgoing, but this week you may feel shy and reserved. Stick closer to home if you’re not feeling the social scene right now.
SAGITTARIUS – Nov 23/Dec 21
Sagittarius, now is the time to spread a little good cheer. Let others know how much you care and encourage them to do the same. This will have a positive effect on everyone’s mood.
CAPRICORN – Dec 22/Jan 20
Activities that have you working in a group go as planned, Capricorn. Your willingness to work with others and set a good example is highly valued.
AQUARIUS – Jan 21/Feb 18
Aquarius, a brief separation from someone special in your life has you feeling melancholy. Surround yourself with friends to brighten your mood as much as possible.
PISCES – Feb 19/Mar 20
Treat yourself to a meal at a favorite restaurant or go on a little retail therapy spree. You deserve a little pampering.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
FEBRUARY 9
Michael B. Jordan, Actor (35)
FEBRUARY 10
Chloë Grace Moretz, Actress (24)
FEBRUARY 11
Kelly Rowland, Singer (41)
FEBRUARY 12
Josh Brolin, Actor (54)
FEBRUARY 13
Randy Moss, Athlete (45)