ARIES – Mar 21/Apr 20
Aries, now could be a good time to map out your financial future. You’re riding a professional wave and your finances will benefit significantly from your hard work.
TAURUS – Apr 21/May 21
Taurus, you can be a strong and formidable advocate for any cause you choose to support. Figure out what ideas you want to align with this week and voice your support.
GEMINI – May 22/Jun 21
This week you may start out feeling like the life of the party. But you may run out of steam as the week winds down. Plan light activities for the weekend, Gemini.
CANCER – Jun 22/Jul 22
Cancer, if you are feeling frustrated at work, you may want to address your feelings with friends this week. They may be able to provide a fresh perspective on the situation.
LEO – Jul 23/Aug 23
Don’t take anything for granted this week, Leo. Even seemingly mundane events can have a significant impact on both your present and your future.
VIRGO – Aug 24/Sept 22
Explore creative outlets, Virgo. They may be just what you need right now to calm your mind and work through some of the problems that have been tough to solve lately.
LIBRA – Sept 23/Oct 23
Libra, it is important to define boundaries between work and home life this week, especially as you explore remote working opportunities or a promotion.
SCORPIO – Oct 24/Nov 22
Scorpio, your close relationships could benefit from some increased conversation this week. Small talk is a start, but dig into topics that are meaningful to you and your partner.
SAGITTARIUS – Nov 23/Dec 21
Concerns about finances could have you holding back on all spending, including important purchases, Sagittarius. A professional can help you establish a budget.
CAPRICORN – Dec 22/Jan 20
Capricorn, life may be challenging this week, and attempts to get ahead could be thwarted. You may just have to hunker down a little longer and work harder.
AQUARIUS – Jan 21/Feb 18
Set up your living space to ensure you feel peaceful and calm at all times, Aquarius. This can improve your overall mood and benefit your long-term health.
PISCES – Feb 19/Mar 20
Frustrations with finances may have you feeling poorly at the moment, Pisces. Some news at work could provide the relief you need.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
AUGUST 17
The Kid Laroi, Rapper (19)
AUGUST 18
Christian Slater, Actor (53)