ARIES – Mar 21/Apr 20
Aries, think about waking up very early or staying up late to enjoy some quiet time. You can improve upon this sense of peace by enjoying the respite outdoors.
TAURUS – Apr 21/May 21
You may be tempted to live the week in a fantasy world, Taurus. However, there are too many pressing issues that need your attention for you to tune out.
GEMINI – May 22/Jun 21
Gemini, this will be a week to focus on financial gain, but don’t put too much swagger into your business negotiations; otherwise, your plans may backfire.
CANCER – Jun 22/Jul 22
It may seem challenging to manage your professional responsibilities with your home life this week, Cancer. Take a day off and give yourself time to exhale.
LEO – Jul 23/Aug 23
Leo, your love life is a big roller coaster this week, and you may not know if you are on or off with this special someone. It may be time to sit down and have a serious discussion.
VIRGO – Aug 24/Sept 22
It is possible that you have outgrown certain people in your social circle, Virgo. Don’t feel bad about removing those who fit this description. There are new friends to be made.
LIBRA – Sept 23/Oct 23
Libra, confusion or an argument may cause a lack of passion between you and your romantic partner this week. It’s only a temporary situation and can be resolved.
SCORPIO – Oct 24/Nov 22
You may feel that others are not giving you the respect you deserve, Scorpio. If this pertains to your career, start polishing your resume and putting out feelers.
SAGITTARIUS – Nov 23/Dec 21
Move at your own pace this week, Sagittarius. There is no reason to rush around. Take leisurely breakfasts and enjoy strolls around the neighborhood.
CAPRICORN – Dec 22/Jan 20
Capricorn, you may be feeling more emotional than usual and that may lead to some unfamiliar situations. Give yourself some space to process your emotions.
AQUARIUS – Jan 21/Feb 18
The perfectionist in you may be unhappy with the work of a loved one or colleague, Aquarius. Try not to critique the job they do harshly. Let constructive criticism prevail.
PISCES – Feb 19/Mar 20
Do you need a confidence boost, Pisces? If so, surround yourself this week with all of those people who love and support you.