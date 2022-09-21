ARIES – Mar 21/Apr 20
Teaching what you know to others is a continuous theme for you this week, Aries. You want to impart wisdom any way that you can and you’ll have the opportunity to do so.
TAURUS – Apr 21/May 21
Taurus, you’ll finally gain greater control over your thoughts this week when someone close to you helps you see the bigger picture. Now you can focus on important things.
GEMINI – May 22/Jun 21
Your love life may seem confusing this week, Gemini. It may wax and wane from fevered passion to apathy. Rough patches are not unusual and you need to see this through.
CANCER – Jun 22/Jul 22
Cancer, a change in routine is necessary. Lately you may have been feeling overwhelmed by responsibilities, so take time to figure out what you need to do.
LEO – Jul 23/Aug 23
A turning point in your love life may come this week, Leo. It may hit you in a most unexpected way. Even a relatively simple gesture may sway your feelings.
VIRGO – Aug 24/Sept 22
Virgo, your social circle could open up this week and expand your prospects even further. Use the new connections to get out of the house more than ever before.
LIBRA – Sept 23/Oct 23
An unexpected financial windfall could come your way this week, Libra. While it could be tempting to spend all this extra money right away, save some for a rainy day.
SCORPIO – Oct 24/Nov 22
Your desire for excitement could lead you on a wild goose chase, Scorpio. You may find that it’s not excitement you need, just a change of scenery. Book a trip.
SAGITTARIUS – Nov 23/Dec 21
Sagittarius, this week you may find that one day you are calm and collected, and the next you are all riled up. Find a balance between them both to get through the days.
CAPRICORN – Dec 22/Jan 20
Capricorn, though making sudden changes in your life seems like a good idea, it’s best to take some time mulling things over before you dive into any new situations.
AQUARIUS – Jan 21/Feb 18
Even the best plans can use a little tweaking from time to time. Go with the flow, Aquarius. Enjoy this more laid back approach and consider taking it more often.
PISCES – Feb 19/Mar 20
Pisces, a professional change will happen soon. All that hard work you have been putting in is sure to pay off in the weeks ahead.