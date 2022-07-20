ARIES – Mar 21/Apr 20
Financial inspiration could arrive this week, Aries. Instead of repeating old cycles in your life, think of minor tweaks you can make that will have an impact on your bottom line.
TAURUS – Apr 21/May 21
Taurus, if you are in a rebellious mood, find an outlet that will not get you into too much trouble. Engage in challenging pursuits, like puzzles or sports games.
GEMINI – May 22/Jun 21
Gemini, your relationship status is about to reach another level. Welcome these changes as they come and enjoy the ride. Don’t hesitate to share good news with others.
CANCER – Jun 22/Jul 22
You may have outgrown a career or a community in recent weeks, Cancer. Take your time exploring new opportunities so your next move can be effective.
LEO – Jul 23/Aug 23
Leo, a change in your responsibilities could lead to a pay raise or even a promotion in the days to come. Focus on where you want to be in your career.
VIRGO – Aug 24/Sept 22
A unique experience shared with someone else can make a big difference in your relationships, Virgo. Learn from every lesson that comes your way.
LIBRA – Sept 23/Oct 23
Libra, if you have been practicing or trying to perfect something, now is the time when you will see some long-awaited progress. Keep the learning process moving along.
SCORPIO – Oct 24/Nov 22
Someone may want to surprise you this week, Scorpio. You may prefer to know what is coming, but this is a good-natured gesture, so go with the flow this time.
SAGITTARIUS – Nov 23/Dec 21
One minor change in your daily life can make things easier for your family, Sagittarius. Even if this change requires a sacrifice on your part, it could be worth it.
CAPRICORN – Dec 22/Jan 20
Capricorn, there are many enjoyable things you can become involved in if you are willing to put in the effort. Once you do the work, the rewards will come.
AQUARIUS – Jan 21/Feb 18
Aquarius, your family life is going to change in a big way in the not-so-distant future. How it plays out remains to be seen, but the effects will be profound and positive.
PISCES – Feb 19/Mar 20
Some surprising information comes to light this week, Pisces. It may change your self-image and how others perceive you.