ARIES – Mar 21/Apr 20
Aries, your energy levels are elevated this week and that’s just the start of the positive energy floating around you. Harness your energy and use it to complete a project.
TAURUS – Apr 21/May 21
A quiet week is ahead, which is the perfect opportunity to sort through your feelings and thoughts, Taurus. Not every day has to be a “get up and go” adventure.
GEMINI – May 22/Jun 21
Gemini, you will have plenty of time to meet new friends and acquaintances this week, whether in-person or online. Networking is an important skill.
CANCER – Jun 22/Jul 22
Try to take initiative at work as it will possibly gain you favor with your bosses, Cancer. Even while getting ahead, be sure you continue to be a team player.
LEO – Jul 23/Aug 23
A powerful energy will be brought to your professional life, Leo. Use these vibes to take inventory of your space at work and get organized. It may help you be more successful.
VIRGO – Aug 24/Sept 22
Virgo, cosmic energy could light a fire within you this week, helping you tap into your creative side. You will find a way to merge the analytical with the creative.
LIBRA – Sept 23/Oct 23
Your love life could use a little support this week, Libra. Figure out how to spend more time with your significant other. Something different from your usual activities can create a spark.
SCORPIO – Oct 24/Nov 22
Scorpio, use your time this week to engage in important conversations and discussions, especially if they pertain to your career. There’s never been a better time to get ahead.
SAGITTARIUS – Nov 23/Dec 21
Lean into your playful side, Sagittarius. Resist any urge to be too serious. Give yourself a break to pursue some new recreational outlets and hobbies.
CAPRICORN – Dec 22/Jan 20
Capricorn, you will be more outspoken and authoritative than usual this week. Using your voice will compel others to take you more seriously, including those at home.
AQUARIUS – Jan 21/Feb 18
Avoid any temptation to act impulsively this week, Aquarius. Doing so could be a misstep. Self-discipline can help you get where you want to be.
PISCES – Feb 19/Mar 20
Pisces, individuals you currently characterize as acquaintances may become very close friends in the days ahead. Embrace this change.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
AUGUST 10
Kylie Jenner, Reality Star (25)
AUGUST 11
Hulk Hogan, Wrestler (69)
AUGUST 12
Cara Delevingne, Model (30)
AUGUST 13
Sebastian Stan, Actor (40)