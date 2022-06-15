ARIES – Mar 21/Apr 20
If a difficult problem arises in the days ahead, seek the council of someone older or with more experience, Aries. He or she can guide you accordingly and assuage doubts.
TAURUS – Apr 21/May 21
Realize that you may have to tone down your reactions and behaviors this week, Taurus. This will earn the respect of those around you. Others are seeking calm and stability.
GEMINI – May 22/Jun 21
Some of your to-do items may need to be postponed this week, Gemini. You simply have too much going on and no wiggle room if projects or meetings run late.
CANCER – Jun 22/Jul 22
It could be time to focus on self-improvement, Cancer. Spend a few days figuring out where you can do better. Maybe that’s focusing on spirituality or relationships.
LEO – Jul 23/Aug 23
This is an ideal time to spend with your family, Leo. Plan a grand meal with extended family members and host a reunion of sorts. Catch up and share memories.
VIRGO – Aug 24/Sept 22
Virgo, change may be a tad scary at first. But before you know it, you will be an old hand at what you are delving into. Just stick with it until reach your comfort level.
LIBRA – Sept 23/Oct 23
There may be misunderstandings with others unless you are very clear with your words and intentions, Libra. Watch your tone so things are not misconstrued.
SCORPIO – Oct 24/Nov 22
Don’t get too caught up on your cash flow right now, Scorpio. You have certain projects on the horizon that may bring in more money that will tide you over for some time.
SAGITTARIUS – Nov 23/Dec 21
Sagittarius, you may discover you have been spending a lot of time focused on the job or another task that pulling you away from loved ones. Reconsider your priorities.
CAPRICORN – Dec 22/Jan 20
Inspiration and imagination are soaring for you this week, Capricorn. Now is the time to put any creative ideas in play and see how they turn out.
AQUARIUS – Jan 21/Feb 18
Aquarius, you may be hoping to improve communication with a loved one, whether a child or even a sibling. Engage in conversation when you are distraction-free.
PISCES – Feb 19/Mar 20
Someone who visits you could bring interesting news that ends up being the focus of the conversation. You’ll get your say with time.