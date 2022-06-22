ARIES – Mar 21/Apr 20
Friendships are worth their weight in gold, Aries. That is good news considering you could make an important friend this week — but only if you put yourself out there.
TAURUS – Apr 21/May 21
You just may be at your best this week, Taurus. Others will take notice of this immediately. Work finally begins to pay off, and it’s a good time to begin a project.
GEMINI – May 22/Jun 21
There is something waiting for you in the great outdoors, Gemini. You have to gather the gumption to go out there and find it. You will have plenty of opportunities this week.
CANCER – Jun 22/Jul 22
Cancer, something impressive takes hold of your attention,and then you can’t get it out of your mind. This could be the inspiration you need to start something new.
LEO – Jul 23/Aug 23
A particular person may play a key role in your life today, particularly as he or she interacts with forces at work. There is a chance for this relationship to grow, Leo.
VIRGO – Aug 24/Sept 22
You have made a decision to get your life in order, Virgo. This week marks the first steps toward that goal. Accept help when it is given for an additional leg up.
LIBRA – Sept 23/Oct 23
Let your artistic side out to play, Libra. It’s not something others play witness to that often, but you can be quite imaginative when you set your mind to it.
SCORPIO – Oct 24/Nov 22
Scorpio, family matters may not be cut and dried, but that doesn’t mean they have to be challenging. Enjoy things that are not run-of-the-mill, especially with the family.
SAGITTARIUS – Nov 23/Dec 21
An exchange that takes place this week could have long-lasting after effects, Sagittarius. You won’t know the particular event in advance, so enjoy the anticipation.
CAPRICORN – Dec 22/Jan 20
Sometimes change only requires transforming the way you look at things, Capricorn. Try to see your daily life in a new light and maybe you’ll be more satisfied with it.
AQUARIUS – Jan 21/Feb 18
Get in touch with your desires and goals this week, Aquarius. Your plan and focus may have changed and you might need to realign your approach in this new direction.
PISCES – Feb 19/Mar 20
Let go of some of the patterns in your life that simply aren’t working, Pisces. You’ll free up plenty of time for new pursuits.