ARIES – Mar 21/Apr 20
Owning real estate has been a wise investment lately, Aries. Your home may have increased in value. Now could be an opportunity to sell and reap the profits.
TAURUS – Apr 21/May 21
You want to advance your relationship, Taurus,. The best way to do that is to have some serious conversations with your romantic partner. Discuss everything.
GEMINI – May 22/Jun 21
Rework your budget, Gemini. You likely have some home renovations that you want to tackle over the next few weeks, and now is as good a time as any to get started.
CANCER – Jun 22/Jul 22
Your mystique has others interested in emulating your style, Cancer. They can try, but they won’t be able to completely replicate your special nature.
LEO – Jul 23/Aug 23
Leo, you may be thinking about starting a new long-term project. Put your vision on paper first so you can map out your plans and see if it is feasible with your current budget.
VIRGO – Aug 24/Sept 22
Virgo, you will be surrounded by plenty of people interested in social engagement in the days ahead. That is fine news for you, as you enjoy being out on the town.
LIBRA – Sept 23/Oct 23
Efforts at work have not gone unnoticed, Libra. What you have worked toward has impressed those who are in position to move you further along in the company.
SCORPIO – Oct 24/Nov 22
Scorpio, they may not be on the top of your mind, but legal matters must be worked out soon. This is a good week to revisit your long-term plans if it’s been awhile.
SAGITTARIUS – Nov 23/Dec 21
Projects worked on this week will have a significant impact on your future, Sagittarius. You have a magic touch of sorts, so put it to good use in the days to come.
CAPRICORN – Dec 22/Jan 20
Capricorn, relationships in your life are strengthened over the course of this week. It is because you communicate effectively and with honesty and affection.
AQUARIUS – Jan 21/Feb 18
You are interested in health and nutrition, including certain nutrients, exercise programs or other forms of alternative therapy. Study up on the subject.
PISCES – Feb 19/Mar 20
Pisces, artistic pursuits are piquing your interest, so focus your efforts on practical creative pursuits, like cooking or interior design.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
JUNE 1
Tom Holland, Actor (26)
JUNE 2
Jo Koy, Comic (51)
JUNE 3
Jill Biden, First Lady (71)
JUNE 4
Mackenzie Ziegler, Dancer (18)