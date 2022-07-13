ARIES – Mar 21/Apr 20
Try not to question the mysteries of the universe right now, Aries. Unconventional vibes are coming your way, which may lead you on some bizarre, yet enjoyable journeys.
TAURUS – Apr 21/May 21
Don’t believe everything you read on social media, Taurus. Some strange information is coming in and you have to weed through misinformation to make some smart choices.
GEMINI – May 22/Jun 21
There may be surprises around the workplace this week, Gemini. A supervisor could act out of sorts and the momentum may be a bit erratic. Ride out this unsettling wave.
CANCER – Jun 22/Jul 22
You have a sensitive and compassionate demeanor, Cancer. Unfortunately, this can make you vulnerable. Keep a few tough friends in your corner.
LEO – Jul 23/Aug 23
Leo, advocate and negotiate for yourself as much as you can in the days to come. You can’t expect anyone to promote yourself better than you can.
VIRGO – Aug 24/Sept 22
Give yourself a break, Virgo. You have been putting your nose to the grindstone for so long, you deserve an opportunity to enjoy the lighter side of life for a bit.
LIBRA – Sept 23/Oct 23
Your responsibilities are at an all-time high right now, Libra. That means you are in much demand. Pick and choose your projects because your schedule is packed.
SCORPIO – Oct 24/Nov 22
Scorpio, celebrate yourself this week. You deserve some recognition and celebration just for being you, and what better person to initiate it than yourself?
SAGITTARIUS – Nov 23/Dec 21
You may have a sudden urge to get organized at home or at the office, Sagittarius. Spend ample time sorting and cleaning out the clutter. You’ll be more productive for your efforts.
CAPRICORN – Dec 22/Jan 20
Light banter is the name of the game for conversation this week, Capricorn. Avoid any topics that can be deemed controversial or lead to confrontation.
AQUARIUS – Jan 21/Feb 18
Appreciate the world around you, Aquarius. It’s easy to get fixated on what is going wrong. Instead, be grateful for all of the things that are going right.
PISCES – Feb 19/Mar 20
Good vibes are heading your way, Pisces. Cosmic energy continues through your sign, articulating visions of future ambitions.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
JULY 13: Harrison Ford, Actor (80)
JULY 14: Loni Love, Comic (51)
JULY 15: Brian Austin Green, Actor (49)
JULY 16: Carli Lloyd, Athlete (40)