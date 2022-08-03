ARIES – Mar 21/Apr 20
Aries, try to focus on simple pleasures this week. You don’t have to travel to foreign lands or handle complicated hobbies to find happiness right now.
TAURUS – Apr 21/May 21
Taurus, seek opportunities to focus your mind, which is bubbling with creativity lately. Dabble in artwork or jewelry making. Cake decorating also may appeal to you.
GEMINI – May 22/Jun 21
Gemini, you may need to dig down deep and find your motivation for a new project. A change of scenery could be the catalyst for change. Book a short venture to refresh.
CANCER – Jun 22/Jul 22
Cancer, with a clear mind and excellent communication skills, this week you can lead the meeting and get the results you desire. This is only one step on the path to success.
LEO – Jul 23/Aug 23
Leo, some type of force is helping you continue your path forward. It may be pride; it may be a desire to move past your current situation. Whatever it is, keep up the momentum.
VIRGO – Aug 24/Sept 22
Virgo, though it goes against your nature, feel free to be lazy once in a while this week. Share your responsibilities with someone else and you will benefit from the rest.
LIBRA – Sept 23/Oct 23
Libra, this week you are able to convey what is going on inside your mind. Don’t hold anything back, even if it makes you are hesitant to do so.
SCORPIO – Oct 24/Nov 22
Scorpio, people will be eager to hang on to your every word this week. Think carefully about what you have to say to further your cause to the fullest.
SAGITTARIUS – Nov 23/Dec 21
Sagittarius, if you find that your mind is muddled and communication is not coming easily to you, take a break and enjoy some alone time. Engage in solo projects.
CAPRICORN – Dec 22/Jan 20
Capricorn, words may not be the best way to express what you are feeling right now to a partner. Actions will speak louder than words.
AQUARIUS – Jan 21/Feb 18
Things could get intense for you this week, Aquarius. A lot of information is headed your way. A roadblock is in your path, but don’t let this trip you up.
PISCES – Feb 19/Mar 20
Pisces, are you prepared for the spotlight to be turned on you at work? Brush up on your skills and what you have to say to superiors.