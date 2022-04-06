ARIES – Mar 21/Apr 20
Enhanced feelings of determination motivate you this week, Aries. You will be able to wrap up projects that you’ve thus far been unable to finish. You will be able to handle anything.
TAURUS – Apr 21/May 21
The end of the tunnel isn’t as far away as it may seem right now, Taurus. Take one step at a time and you will find out that the culmination of something challenging is near.
GEMINI – May 22/Jun 21
Think about making some plans for a getaway or a short vacation this week, Gemini. You likely can use the break and change of scenery. Use this as an opportunity to rest and refocus.
CANCER – Jun 22/Jul 22
Cancer, try not to be too judgemental of others, especially as it pertains to a project at work. Be open-minded to other ideas and value another’s perspective.
LEO – Jul 23/Aug 23
Leo, friends will come to you seeking advice or simply looking for a patient person to lend an ear. Give them all the time they need to share their thoughts.
VIRGO – Aug 24/Sept 22
Getting through the week shouldn’t be too much of a problem for you, Libra. A second wind of energy may come your way and you will have the determination to get the job done.
LIBRA – Sept 23/Oct 23
When a project presents itself you don’t want to pass on it, Libra. Do your due diligence. Now is not the time for shortcuts or to rush through anything.
SCORPIO – Oct 24/Nov 22
There’s a good chance you will feel positive and upbeat for most of the week, Scorpio. Make the most of this good mood and catch up with friends and loved ones.
SAGITTARIUS – Nov 23/Dec 21
Sagittarius, don’t underestimate your ability to be resourceful when a problem lands in your lap. You will find the answers to get through it.
CAPRICORN – Dec 22/Jan 20
Try not to let one obstacle get you down, Capricorn. You will have plenty of other opportunities to redeem yourself and find success in the task at hand.
AQUARIUS – Jan 21/Feb 18
Aquarius, it can be easy to fall into a rut, but by daring to be different you may gain a new perspective on things you never imagined. Try a new style and embrace the change.
PISCES – Feb 19/Mar 20
Resist feeling self-conscious about some of your choices, Pisces. If you believe in yourself, others will start to flock to your side.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
APRIL 6
Peyton List, Actress (24)
APRIL 7
Jackie Chan, Actor (68)