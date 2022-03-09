ARIES – Mar 21/Apr 20
Aries, the universe is subtly trying to tell you to slow down a bit. Don’t ignore those nagging feelings that you should take breaks whenever you can manage them.
TAURUS – Apr 21/May 21
Prioritize your goals and put yourself first for the time being, Taurus. All eyes will be on you, so present the best version of yourself this week.
GEMINI – May 22/Jun 21
Gemini, take every opportunity to foster growth in your professional ambitions. Network as much as you can and explore continuing learning offerings through your job.
CANCER – Jun 22/Jul 22
Something surprising may help you feel more connected to the universe around you, Cancer. Sensory overload can be enhanced by spoiling yourself with something special.
LEO – Jul 23/Aug 23
Leo, the small steps you are taking lately will eventually cover much distance, so keep up the progress. Some things take time and right now it’s a lesson to learn.
VIRGO – Aug 24/Sept 22
Virgo, even if things seem like they are a bit out of control, find ways to put yourself in a good place Slow down and stay grounded as much as you can.
LIBRA – Sept 23/Oct 23
Libra, only a few months into the new year you may be having trouble staying motivated with your resolutions. A partner or cheering squad can keep you going.
SCORPIO – Oct 24/Nov 22
Physical affection is a great way to showcase your love right now, Scorpio. Take advantage of all the hugs, kisses and subtle touches you can muster in the days to come.
SAGITTARIUS – Nov 23/Dec 21
Sagittarius, space out your tasks so the week doesn’t seem like it is rushed early on. Don’t put too much pressure on yourself to get everything done immediately.
CAPRICORN – Dec 22/Jan 20
Look for ways to delve into the arts this week, Capricorn. Explore unique hobbies or visit a museum with a new exhibit. Work with your hands as much as you can.
AQUARIUS – Jan 21/Feb 18
Aquarius, invest in your home space with some upgrades that will add warmth and a feeling of coziness. Creature comforts can have a profound impact on your mood.
PISCES – Feb 19/Mar 20
This week you will need to assert yourself at work, Pisces; otherwise, others may overlook your contributions. Get what you deserve.