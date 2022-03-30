ARIES – Mar 21/Apr 20
Heavy or sensitive issues could weigh on you, Aries. However, things are likely better than you think, so find a silver lining or someone with whom you can share your struggles.
TAURUS – Apr 21/May 21
Don’t underestimate the power of positivity, Taurus. You can evoke more change than you may expect if you channel all of your confidence. Others will feed off your energy.
GEMINI – May 22/Jun 21
A mysterious energy is affecting your decisions, Gemini. Don’t be scared or suspicious. Just go with the flow for a little while and things will sort themselves out.
CANCER – Jun 22/Jul 22
Cancer, you will never be short on ideas, but you may need to figure out what is worthy of your energy. You can’t focus your attention on a million projects without help.
LEO – Jul 23/Aug 23
Get yourself noticed for all the right reasons, Leo. Try your best in the workplace to have higher-ups see what you’re made of this week and next. A promotion could be near.
VIRGO – Aug 24/Sept 22
Apply a reality check to assess which projects you should keep going and what ones are better left to the side. It just may free up a lot of extra time, Virgo.
LIBRA – Sept 23/Oct 23
Start looking at which desires or needs you have been ignoring, Libra. It might be time to reassess what you hold dear and rearrange your priorities.
SCORPIO – Oct 24/Nov 22
One-on-one interactions may have been a little rare lately, Scorpio. You should find the time to spend with a close friend or even a romantic partner. Make a plan today.
SAGITTARIUS – Nov 23/Dec 21
An adrenaline boost comes your way this week, Sagittarius. You can plow through that to-do list that has been waiting for you for some time.
CAPRICORN – Dec 22/Jan 20
Your comfort zone gets a shake-up this week, Capricorn. Even if things may be a little awkward, it doesn’t necessarily make them bad. Explore any possibility that comes your way.
AQUARIUS – Jan 21/Feb 18
The stars are affecting your creativity and skills of perception. With these senses amplified, you may find solutions to problems that have evaded you.
PISCES – Feb 19/Mar 20
Love is on the brain, Pisces. You will have plenty of opportunities to spend time together over the course of the next few days.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
MARCH 30
Celine Dion, Singer (54)
MARCH 31
Ewan McGregor, Actor (51)
APRIL 1
Randy Orton, Wrestler (42)
APRIL 2
Pedro Pascal, Actor (47)