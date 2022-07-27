ARIES – Mar 21/Apr 20
This week you may find yourself taking on a teaching or mentoring role, Aries. It is one way to volunteer in the community and pay it forward.
TAURUS – Apr 21/May 21
Taurus, this week it may be challenging for you to relate to others on a certain level. Try to put yourself in someone else’s shoes and see things from a different perspective.
GEMINI – May 22/Jun 21
It’s possible you will find people to be extra aggressive this week, Gemini. Try not to react to what they are putting out. Instead, deflect that negative energy.
CANCER – Jun 22/Jul 22
Get together with others this week because you can use some extra support, Cancer. Otherwise, you may find yourself floundering in an uncomfortable situation.
LEO – Jul 23/Aug 23
Leo, self-control is important for you this week, especially as it pertains to shopping. Do not buy every item you see. Rather, think through purchases before taking the plunge.
VIRGO – Aug 24/Sept 22
This is a good week to look at things in a new way. All it may take is viewing something from a new angle or with a revised attitude to have an entirely new perception.
LIBRA – Sept 23/Oct 23
Take a break and get some exercise in the process, Libra. Visit a nearby park and take an extended bicycle ride or jump in the pool to swim a few laps. Enjoy fresh air and breathing room.
SCORPIO – Oct 24/Nov 22
This week you may consider furthering your education or learning new skills. Try volunteering if you’re not ready for a financial commitment or if you don’t want a firm schedule.
SAGITTARIUS – Nov 23/Dec 21
Spend time with people who care about you, Sagittarius. They can help brighten your day when things feel overwhelming and provide advice when you need it most.
CAPRICORN – Dec 22/Jan 20
Hold your tongue as much as possible, Capricorn. Even a slight criticism may put a person off you for a while and that can cause friction that is tough to overcome.
AQUARIUS – Jan 21/Feb 18
Aquarius, even though you would like to spend most of your time planning fun activities for the future, this week you have to hunker down and focus on business.
PISCES – Feb 19/Mar 20
You may be more sentimental now than in the past, Pisces. Feelings evolve and there is no wrong way to feel. Go with the flow.