ARIES – Mar 21/Apr 20
You may be questioning some of your relationships this week, Aries. Periodic reflection is good for your long-term well-being, but move ahead with caution.
TAURUS – Apr 21/May 21
Taurus, finding balance between your professional life and your home life may be challenging this week. Try not to hurry through your decision-making process.
GEMINI – May 22/Jun 21
Typical routines just aren’t fulfilling you lately, Gemini. Avoid succumbing to frustration and dissatisfaction by trying a new hobby or brainstorming ways you can change.
CANCER – Jun 22/Jul 22
Avoid comparing yourself to friends and colleagues, Cancer. You may need a confidence boost, so hang around friends and family who have your back
LEO – Jul 23/Aug 23
Has your love life affected your professional ambitions lately, Leo? Take a step back and analyze the situation to see what you can change for the better.
VIRGO – Aug 24/Sept 22
Take some time to audit your health, Virgo. What you eat, how much you are sleeping, how often you are exercising — these are all factors that may require some change.
LIBRA – Sept 23/Oct 23
Libra, watch out for power struggles at work, especially if you feel they are causing you to be treated unfairly. Bring issues to a supervisor if it comes to it.
SCORPIO – Oct 24/Nov 22
Scorpio, fatigue may catch up with you if you have not been pacing yourself or taking enough time to care for yourself. Slow down and take a mental health day … or two.
SAGITTARIUS – Nov 23/Dec 21
You may be more sensitive than usual this week, Sagittarius. You may feel like family or friends are judging you, but that’s not necessarily so.
CAPRICORN – Dec 22/Jan 20
Try not to take part in popularity contests or gossip sessions at work, Capricorn. It can only come back to bite you when you least expect it. Stay the course and keep working hard.
AQUARIUS – Jan 21/Feb 18
Aquarius, you may be seeking greener pastures, both at home and in your professional life. Impatience can get the best of you, but a change will happen over time.
PISCES – Feb 19/Mar 20
You may have a tough time relating to others this week, Pisces. You view the world through a creative lens even when others don’t.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
MAY 25
Cillian Murphy, Actor (46)
MAY 26
Lauryn Hill, Singer (47)
MAY 27
Jamie Oliver, Chef (47)
MAY 28
Gladys Knight, Singer (78)