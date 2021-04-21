We hope you like this Viewpoint page in your hometown newspaper. It is not a new invention, but it is new to our newspaper and we hope it serves to foster conversation and a better community.
Use it how you see fit. Read it and move on. Agree or disagree with something you read and write us a letter to the editor. Either way, we think it serves a purpose.
The space where you are reading these words is called Our Viewpoint and it is just that . . . our opinion on any given subject. We know everyone won’t agree with everything we write and that’s exactly the point. What we want is to prompt thought, discussion and occasionally action.
The other words you read here will be other people’s opinions. Community leaders, readers who want to write columns or letters to the editor and just about anyone else who has something to say about the area we live in.
So, to get the ball rolling, we are issuing a challenge to our readers. Write us a letter to the editor and share your opinion with the rest of the community. Looking for topics? Here are a few that you might want to tackle:
What are your top 3 things you love about Clermont and what are your top 3 things you would change if you were Ruler of Clermont?
• Would you attend more Clermont City Council meetings if they were live-streamed on the internet?
• How do you think the cities of Clermont, Minneola, Mascotte and Groveland are handling the recent growth spurt we have been experiencing?
• And you can even comment about the very paper you are reading right now. Let us know how we could be doing a better job in presenting you with local news coverage.
Letters to the editor should be signed and include your address and phone number. We won’t print that information. We will just use your name and the town you live in. We don’t publish anonymous letters. If you want to do that, head on over to the internet and use a screen name like GiraffeMom0783 and fire away!
Anyway, welcome to the Viewpoint page. We want to hear from you: jgouvellis@clermontnewsleader.com.