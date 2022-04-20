Author’s note: This is the first in a series of monthly fishing reports in partnership with The News Leader, and we would like to thank them for helping engage our community and (re)introduce people to the sportfishing capital of the world.
Florida was fortunate to have an extended, mild spring this year. As the thermometers rise, bass are transitioning from spawn and shallow beds — often on the move and looking for a meal.
Florida is also unique, some areas are lucky enough to see bass spawn twice: February/March for the first set and April/May for the second.
The warmer months favor frog baits, both soft plastic and hollow body topwater. Soft plastic frogs, Texas rigged weightless, wide-gap hooks, and a steady retrieve keep the legs kicking for a natural presentation.
Try the new Zman Goat Toadz and Billy Goats, by far the most versatile. For hollow body topwater frogs, use a stiff rod and twitch aggressively to get the nose of the frog to bounce up and down- retrieve slowly. Yellow belly and classic black and white are the most productive colors.
For flipping, try Culprit Incredi-Bug in green pumpkin, molting craw, or any of the darker blue/green colors. Bass school near transitional waterways, connecting canals, and anywhere a natural water flow is present.
In more open areas, use lipless crankbaits from Rat-L-Trap or 6th Sense. Keep the retrieve tempo slow and steady for a more realistic action. As with any treble hooks, set the hook firmly but not aggressively to avoid missed opportunities.
Evergreen CR Series crankbaits are a work of art — beautiful baits that cast like they were shot from a cannon. They are available in dive depths from 3-18 feet, shallower depths for spring, deeper as we move into summer.
For the saltwater, inshore and coastal are on fire this time of year. Snook, redfish, trout all in full bite mode. For surf, it’s nice to have longer rods (8-12 feet) for the bomber casts to clear the breakers.
Prebuilt surf rigs are the best bet with 2-8 ounce weights, moderate sized hooks and either frozen cut bait or scented artificial from Fish Bites. Stay with light and bright colors (orange, white, pink and, of course, “can’t lose” chartreuse).
Sight Fishing is fun and good exercise. Walk the shore in ankle to knee deep water, get some polarized sunglasses, strap on a swimbait with a 1/8 to 3/4 ounce jighead, and throw towards darker spots in the water.
Look for natural outflow at the edges of wave breaks. This is where the larger fish will look to ambush smaller fish getting drawn out to sea from the rip tides.
As always, make sure you are aware of the rules, regulations, and licenses required for fishing in the state of Florida.
ABOUT THE FLORIDA ANGLER
The Florida Angler (www.thefloridaangler.com) is a full service fishing outfitter located in historic downtown Clermont. We are staffed with fishing-obsessed misfits who love educating people about our sport. We stock salt and freshwater rods, reels, baits, tackle, polarized optics/sunglasses, apparel, hats, etc. — everything you need to enjoy fishing.
786 W. Montrose St.
352-708-8290
HOURS:
Closed Mondays
10 a.m.-6 p.m. - Tuesday-Saturday
9 a.m.-2 p.m. - Sunday
TO CONTACT THE FISH AND WILDLIFE COMMISSION
ABOUT THE COASTAL CONSERVATION ASSOCIATION
If you’d like to know more or join as a volunteer for conservation efforts along Florida’s coastal estuaries, visit https://ccaflorida.org/ to learn about and join the Coastal Conservation Association of Florida.