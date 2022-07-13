Out of a population of more than 356,000, Lake County’s residents have a median income of $55,792, with 11.1% living below the poverty level, according to WellFlorida Council, a Gainesville-based health organization.
In its annual report, The North Central Florida County Health Profiles, the health council’s findings cover 16 counties in North Central Florida: Alachua, Bradford, Citrus, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Hernando, Lafayette, Lake, Levy, Marion, Putnam, Sumter, Suwannee and Union.
As a state designated (F.S. 408.033) local health council, WellFlorida Council provides health planning and data for these 16 counties.
Leading causes of death in the counties, identified as in District 3A and 3B of Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration, are heart disease, cancer, unintentional injury, chronic lower respiratory disease, cerebrovascular disease, diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease and COVID-19.
The report provides a snapshot of the health status of the region and how counties compare to each other, the region and the state, according to the organization.
The report can be viewed and downloaded at https://www.wellflorida.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/2022NCFCountyHealthProfiles.pdf.
To learn more about the council, visit www.wellflorida.org.