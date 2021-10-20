Paulette Thompson sees a need among seniors that needs to be filled and took the first step toward fulfilling that, creating Hearts & Hands United, Inc., a 501 (c ) (3) nonprofit.
“I want to bridge that gap,” said Thompson.
Then it was on to the next step. On Sept. 22, Thompson conducted the first Wellness Wednesday, which took place during Senior Citizen’s Day, a part of National Seniors Week.
“The idea came to mind and I put it into action,” she said. “It took about a month to get this assembled.”
The event, held at the Highland Hut at Waterfront Park, was an invitation for senior citizens — as well as anyone from the community at-large — to attend and learn a variety of matters pertinent to them in an relaxed atmosphere that featured give-aways, door prizes, music and food.
It also included several guest speakers who spoke on a number of topics, including dementia, lifestyle (without the reliance upon medication), nutritional needs, the benefits of exercising, and building one’s immune system.
One of the more popular offerings was All Active Physical Therapy, which conducted massages; it was one of a number of vendors that participated in the Wellness Wednesday event.
A look of relaxation was on the face of Janet Jones, who was being worked on by Jacqueline Neuberger. Jones was appreciative of the event, overall.
“I support Paulette,” said Jones.
At a nearby table, Paulon Thompson, Paulette’s son, was volunteering his time from his Realtor career with LaRosa Realty.
“It’s Seniors Week and I enjoy supporting seniors,” said Paulon Thompson. He spoke with fondness of his relationship with his grandmother, growing up; his grandmother had passed away several years ago and he added that he missed her.
At a table was Kenneth Kounig. Originally from Long Island, New York, he and his wife, who was going from one table to another, moved to Clermont several years ago.
“Some friend of ours sent us this text message,” Kounig said, explaining how he learned about the event and what he thought. “It’s different. I’ve never been to something like this.”
He was reviewing some of the literature he had gathered about a senior residence complex. When asked why this was of interest, he said that it might be a possibility for the future.
“But we’re not ready for that, yet,” he said.
Thompson acknowledged this event was a baby step, and expressed the confidence that Hearts & Hands United, Inc. would grow in scope as years unfold. She also stated she would be reaching out to other organizations, both government and nonprofits, in upcoming weeks and months.
ABOUT HEARTS & HANDS UNITED, INC.
Caring for the elderly in the community is the dedicated mission of Hearts & Hands United, Inc. This is done through its HHU (Hug, Help and Uplift) program, where spiritual and holistic support is offered through a number of endeavors, including monthly luncheons, personal shopping trips, etc.
TO LEARN MORE
Phone: 716-463-1346
Email: heartshandsunited@gmail.com
Website: www.hearts-hands.net