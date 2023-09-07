A local developer is offering Clermont City Council car parking spaces as a temporary fix to a citation that was served to him regarding his property, the West End Plaza.
Clermont City Council staff slapped Patrick Bianchi with a citation July 12 when they calculated that the almost 7,000 square-foot building at 821 W. Minneola Street should have 21 parking spaces as per city code.
Since Bianchi, President and Managing Partner of VP Development Enterprises LLC bought the building and its 35-space lot was resurfaced, it has been cordoned off so that no-one can park there.
Bianchi wants to utilize the space for community events and private functions, and possibly build a new store on the parking lot so it has been inaccessible for public parking since June.
At a council meeting August 22, Bianchi appealed the citation and argued that the West End Plaza is a ‘mixed use’ development and is therefore, exempt from minimum parking requirements as per city code.
Councilors ultimately voted to deny Bianchi’s appeal based on their findings that the property is not a mixed-use property.
“Nothing against the current members of the Clermont City Council, but they do not possess the specialized knowledge and expertise required to fully understand the implications of different land uses and how they interact with each other,” Bianchi said.
“The spaces I am offering are a temporary solution to the citation while I take the city council’s decision to deny my appeal to the Lake County Circuit Court. After that and if I win, I will rethink the situation.”
The West End Plaza is home to 18 businesses including retail booths, a bar, coffee and wine booths, and several eateries including NYC hotdogs, Italian Street Food and Cabana Caribbean Chicken.
It is a unique little place in Clermont where people who want to set-up small businesses and who can’t afford the bricks and mortar of a shop can rent a booth or two.
After the parking lot was closed to the public, the city council issued the citation but because he wants to keep the lot private, Bianchi challenged the decision.
He says ultimately, it should be down to the city council to provide car parking for retail stores and restaurants, not the other way round.
“For the past couple of years, car parking in Downtown Clermont has become a major issue,” said Bianchi. “Although commendable attempts have been made by private landowners to address these problems, a more holistic, city approach is essential.
“I believe that by the City taking responsibility for downtown parking, the city can ensure affordability, accessibility and regulation that benefits all downtown businesses and visitors.
“As a voice for the community, we believe that our city government has the resources, the capability, and the duty to tackle this pressing issue. We continue to urge our city leaders to consider this for the betterment of our downtown and everyone who lives, works, and visits here.’
Bianchi said that the temporary parking lot spaces he is offering will be for a maximum 2 hour stay.
A spokesperson for Clermont City Council told The News Leader: “The council doesn’t have any additional comment beyond the discussion at the August 22 meeting.”