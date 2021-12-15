A person couldn’t have asked for a better day for a Christmas parade through downtown Clermont as what took place Saturday, Dec. 11.
Coming on the heels of the night before, when the city held its 32nd annual Light Up Clermont event, temperatures had returned to Florida’s standard late autumn climes: sunny with nary a cloud in the sky, and comfortably warm but not sweltering.
This mattered, because for most of the prior week, temperatures had turned cool, made even more uncomfortable with wind gusts and overcast skies.
Among those taking in the parade were Marty and Brenda Mason, and their dog, Sabre, a black Lab-German Shepard-Husky mix. They had seats front and center for the parade.
“This is our first Christmas parade in Clermont,” said Brenda.
“We just moved here from Orlando,” said Marty.
Not too far away sat Chris Sweet and his wife, Teresa, and one of their daughters. Unlike the Masons, the Sweets weren’t newbies to the parade.
“We’ve been here before,” said Teresa. She added that older children of theirs had participated in years prior. “Our youngest will be marching.” Their youngest, who is 12, she said will be one of the dancers with Not Just Dance.
Further down the street, at the intersection of Montrose and Eighth Streets, Tommy Tomarelli and Billy McKinney, both 8 years old, amused themselves while growing impatient for the parade to begin. To occupy the time they threw plastic shopping bags up in the air, watching the bags fill with air, then attempt to catch the bags. The bags would later be used to fill with candy tossed from those participating in the parade.
Their wait, as well as those of others, were soon rewarded.