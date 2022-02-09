Who doesn’t like a good hot dog? For fans, aficionados and connoisseurs, there is a new establishment, What A Weenie, which opened Jan. 31 on the side of the building that houses Cooper Memorial Library.
It is owned and operated by Ricky Lopez, who first started vending hot dogs in 2019 from a self-made customized hot dog cart, at a site in Mascotte. Unfortunately, the advent of the coronavirus made that operation a thing of the past.
However, when Lopez learned there was a café that had been vacant for several years within the campus of the library and Lake-Sumter State College satellite campus in Clermont, he negotiated a lease.
What A Weenie was bustling with activity the day of its grand opening. Banners flapping in the wind directed people to its location, which boasts indoor and outdoor seating.
In addition to hot dogs, the menu includes sausages and tenders. As for hot dogs, a person can get a plain all-beef hot dog or the following specialty dogs:
• The New Yorker (onion sauce, sauerkraut and brown mustard)
• Coney Island Dog (chili, onion and mustard)
• Chili Cheese Dog
• Fully Loaded Dog.
Each is customizable, with hot dogs grilled and split down the middle, served on a soft bun.
Fries both loaded and plain are also available. Drinks include soda and water in cans and bottles.
HUNGRY?
What A Weenie is located at 2425 Oakley Seaver Drive. Hours of operation are 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday-Friday, which coordinates with the class schedule at the college.