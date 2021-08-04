Dear Champions,
August marks the start of the new school year. I would like to wish all of our students a wonderful first week back.
I encourage high school students in the South Lake area to consider joining the Clermont Youth Council. Applications for new members are being accepted through Sept. 10. Learn more at www.ClermontFL.gov/youth.
This month also marks the start of a new monthly tradition. I am excited to announce that I am introducing Lunch with the Mayor. We will meet at noon the first Monday of each month at various restaurants throughout Clermont. It will be a great opportunity to spend time with our citizens in a casual atmosphere. For details, visit www.ClermontFL.gov.
Regarding our city manager search, I would like to provide an update. Council has narrowed 70 applicants to 15 semi-finalists. We will choose a handful of finalists for in-person interviews Sept. 9 and 10.
Looking back, I would like to thank everyone who attended Red, White and Boom, the city’s annual Fourth of July celebration at Waterfront Park. It was another spectacular community event.
I also participated in Stepping Out for Education last month, held for the first time at the Clermont Performing Arts Center. It was an honor to win Top Male Performer both nights, but more importantly, I was glad to support a good cause. The event raised $26,000 for the Education Foundation of Lake County with a 100% match by the state.
We have plenty of other events to look forward to. Please mark your calendars for our annual 9/11 Ceremony on Sat., Sept. 11 at the Clermont Arts and Recreation Center, and Sips & Salsa on Sat., Sept. 18 at Waterfront Park. In addition, the Clermont Performing Arts Center has announced new shows for its 2021-’22 season. Learn more at www.ClermontFL.gov.
The Tokyo Olympics comes to a close Aug. 8. At least 18 competitors have Clermont connections and are representing 10 countries, all in track and field. We are cheering on our Champions!
As a reminder, I would like to encourage everyone to be vigilant about their health. Last month, we saw another rise in COVID-19 cases, due in part to the highly contagious Delta variant and the slow of vaccinations.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released updated guidelines that encourage even those who are vaccinated to return to wearing face masks in crowded indoor situations. For more details, visit the city’s COVID-19 webpage at www.ClermontFL.gov/coronavirus.
Thank you and be well.
Until Next Time,