January 30
1835
Andrew Jackson was the first American president to experience an assassination attempt. It occurred when a Richard Lawrence approached Jackson after a funeral in the Capitol building and not one but two of his guns misfired. Furious at the attempt, the then 67-year-old President repeatedly hit him with his walking stick. A century later, Smithsonian researchers conducted a study and both guns fired on the first try. The odds of both guns misfiring during the assassination attempt are one in 125,000.
1882
President Franklin Delano Roosevelt was born, the only president with a disability, and the only president to serve more than two consecutive terms (He was elected/re-elected four times, but died just months into his last term). He was diagnosed with polio in 1921 but it was concealed as much as possible from the public during his time in office. As a side note, he married his cousin, Anna Eleanor Roosevelt, the niece of Theodore Roosevelt and a distant cousin to Franklin.
