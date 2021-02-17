In the 1980s a group of Clermont residents took classes on genealogy and found it extremely exciting. They wanted to pass on the knowledge to others and decided to form a local society that would help teach the art and the science of building a family tree.
And so the Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogical Society began. For the past 31 years, the group has been assisting, teaching and educating the general public through devoted volunteers who love to help others learn their family lineage. They are a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose genealogical programs are free to the public and, since COVID-19, are available virtually.
Cooper Memorial Library in Clermont has a room on the second floor that houses books, materials and computers used to do research. Library patrons have free access to Ancestry.com, FamilySearch.org, AmericanAncestors.org and HeritageQuest.com. Due to COVID-19, only a few people are allowed in the room at one time, but you can search some of these sites from home using your library card at mylakelibrary.org.
According to FamilyHistoryDaily.com, only about 10% of all records are digitized and available online. Cooper Library houses over 1,700 genealogical reference books that may help you find ancestors from around the world.
Pastfinders offers classes in starting, continuing and organizing your research; monthly meetings; and some excellent professional speakers throughout the year. Currently, five programs per month are available at various times and dates, from Beginner Research Class to DNA Methodology. To learn more, go to www.PastfindersSLC.org or send an email to Info@PastfindersSLC.org and don’t forget to “like” the group on Facebook at PastfindersofSL.