The Pastfinders Hybrid Program is accepting registrations for an event on Zoom/Cooper Memorial Library from 4:30-6:30 p.m., Feb. 23. Registration is required.
The program is “Researching Women: Community Cookbooks and What They Tell Us About Our Ancestors.” It will be presented by Gena Philibert-Ortega, an author, researcher, and instructor whose focus is genealogy, social and women’s history.
She holds a master’s degree in Interdisciplinary Studies (Psychology and Women’s Studies) and a master’s degree in religion. Her published works include two books, numerous articles published in magazines and online, as well as four editions of the Tracing Your Ancestors series from Morsehead Publishing.
She is the editor of the Utah Genealogical Association’s magazine, Crossroads. Her writings can be found on her blogs, Gena’s Genealogy and Food.Family.Ephemera as well as the GenealogyBank and Legacy Webinars blogs. She is a course instructor for The National Institute for Genealogical Studies. She has presented to diverse groups worldwide including the Legacy Family Tree Webinar series. Her current research includes women’s repatriation and citizenship in the 20th century, foodways and community in fundraising cookbooks, and women’s material culture.
To register: https://PastfindersSLC.org or find PastfindersofSL on Facebook.
Anjanette Mercer handles news releases for Pastfinders.