The Florida legislature is dramatically changing how public notices work in Florida. Public notices represent the public’s right to know what your government is up to. Public notices are currently required to be put in the newspaper and on a single statewide website for actions like rezoning, a new cell tower in your neighborhood, delinquent property taxes, city contract bids, when your storage unit is about to be repossessed and so on.
The current combination of newspapers and the internet counts on serendipity to help spread the word about accidental takings of property and public notice. For instance, one year a friend came into our newspaper office and asked how business was. We were growing like gangbusters and told him so. He looked skeptical. We asked him why he was skeptical.
He said, “I was looking at your own paper, and I noticed this very building you own was listed in the delinquent tax deeds ready to be foreclosed on.”
Indeed, that was the case. As we grew rapidly, our accounting department had evidently been unable to stay on top of the bills and just put them in a drawer – unpaid. Fortunately, the notice was published publicly. A friend saw it, and as friends do, he rushed over to tell us our bad news.
The proposed change to the public’s right to know
Every Republican state representative in our area voted to change the public notice law and reduce government transparency. I asked all of them for comment.
Only Representative Fred Hawkins replied. Most of our readers know my bias toward accountability. I believe strongly that elected officials are first and foremost public servants. Your state representatives have paid staff, including paid communications directors. We wrote both the state representatives and their communications directors. What does it say when only one representative out of eight public servants replied about a bill they voted for?
What does it say about representatives Kaylee Tuck, Keith Truenow, Anthony Sabatini, Brett Hage, Sam Killibrew, Jose Tomkow and Melony Bell’s view of their job that they didn’t even acknowledge receiving the email? An autoreply, “Thank your for contacting your State Rep.” is pretty easy to create, but we didn’t even get one of those.
Responding to inquiries about their votes is part of their job. That’s what being a good public servant entails.
I do appreciate the fact that Rep. Hawkins did respond and provided us with his following rationale for voting for the bill. He is a class act. Here are his thoughts – unedited by us.
Reasons to change the public’s right to know
“HB 35 modernizes outdated notice requirements, increases access for our citizens, and eliminates a state mandate on local government. I believe local decisions are best made locally.
Our legislature is working to combat the narrative that we too frequently impose local mandates. This bill gives local government increased flexibility in their communities.
If a regional jurisdiction finds it is best to reach their community in print, online, or both, they will be free to pursue any route. By removing the requirement that all public meeting notices appear in print, HB 35 allows local government to make the best decisions for their communities on how to distribute this information in a way that maximizes citizen engagement.
Not only will HB 35 not limit public access, in fact, it will increase it. HB 35 is all about greater accessibility for our residents to public information. While the vast majority of Floridians find their information online, any resident who does not have regular access to the internet will be able to sign up in person, online, or over the phone to receive free notices from their local government.
With an increasing number of our residents communicating online, this an opportune moment to not only meet our residents where they are, but also save the tax payer and local jurisdictions the expense of costly print advertisements. The taxpayer money currently allocated to print advertisements via state mandate will now return back to the taxpayers and their communities to use to benefit their area as they see fit.
In the end HB 35 most benefits the average Floridian who is already engaging online, as well as the local governments who will be free of this state mandate on how to spend taxpayer money and thus able to determine the best way to communicate with their citizens locally.”
More government transparency is better than less
Thank you, Rep. Hawkins, for your professional and thoughtful response. I would agree with about 80% of your comments. We do need to modernize the public notice law. We do need to give local government more flexibility – potentially reducing costs. We do live in a digital world with many tools to increase government transparency.
Here’s where I might suggest the bill needs to be improved. The bill basically allows local governments (county, municipality, school board, etc.) to stop posting notices in newspapers (and newspaper websites and the statewide Florida Press Association website) and instead just post them to the local government’s website.
While I think local newspapers are still the primary place citizens go to find out what their government is up to, there is certainly room for debate and discussion. But taking the notices out of papers and only putting them on a website?
Putting public notices only on an obscure government website that the great majority of citizens have never visited, or visit very infrequently, dramatically reduces the public right to know.
Rep. Hawkins, I don’t have any problem introducing competition to newspapers. But can’t we use the digital world to increase transparency, not decrease it?
Examples how to increase government transparency
Why not ask the school board, for instance, to email how they voted on every issue to every parent after the school board meeting, post it on their website on the first page, and on the school system’s Facebook for a week? That’s still cheaper than a newspaper but dramatically increases transparency.
Why not ask the Florida legislature to keep track of every subcommittee vote by every legislator and put it in a database? It would take about 10 minutes after each vote for someone to do this. Allow anyone who wanted to be emailed how their representative voted on each issue while the legislature is in session.
That’s more transparency – not less.
Improve the bill for greater government transparency
Use all the available digital tools to increase public transparency and trust. Instead, we want to put public notices only on an obscure website almost no one visits – and those who do are visiting very infrequently? We can do better.
I know community newspapers have a financial stake in this fight and I acknowledge that conflict. If we modernize, however, let’s bend over backwards to use digital tools which increase, not decrease, the public’s right to know.
Rep. Hawkins, I am grateful for the thoughtful, civil discussion of legislation. I hope you can use some of these ideas to potentially improve the bill.
Rep. Hawkins, I believe your willingness to politely engage in conversation is part of what makes a good public servant. I wish the seven other legislators who we contacted had your traditional public servant spirit. Sadly, they didn’t even acknowledge our attempt to reach out. If they do, we are still eager to print their responses, so they can be in conversation with the people they represent.
Let me close with this story.
Our paper was writing a story about one of our small towns here in central Florida. The city clerk was gracious helping us find hard-to-find information. The city manager said to her, “Tell the newspaper what they are looking for is on the city website, and they can find it for themselves.”
She said, “It is on the city website, but it is almost impossible to find.”
The city manager said, “That’s the point.”
Share your thoughts: David@D-R.Media.