For anyone who may not be aware, what formerly was the Downtown Business Association now is Clermont Main Street.
As Clermont Main Street — a member of the national program — its mission and goal is providing opportunities for increased community engagement as it looks both inside and outside downtown for fresh ideas and empowered leadership.
It is based on helping preserve and grow historic downtowns to make incremental changes that result in a stronger, more diverse downtown community. According to Executive Director Maritzka Rivera, Main Street is a proven program that brings with it increased access to grants and promotional opportunities.
“One of my primary goals is to make Downtown Clermont known as one of the best and most desirable communities in Florida,” Rivera said. “I want to help our downtown businesses grow and to shine brightly.”
Rivera took over for Barbara Hollerand, who is now executive director of the Main Street program in Mebane, N,C. As the Clermont’s executive director, Hollerand is credited for restarting and revitalizing the Clermont Main Street program with Darren Johnson.
“Being a part of bringing back Clermont’s Main Street program was such a rewarding experience,” said Hollerand. “I must give a lot of credit to former City Manager Darren Gray and the Clermont City Council for providing early financial backing and support for the program’s reactivation. Their leadership and vision in going big on Downtown Clermont’s future through the master plan and Main Street has truly changed the downtown business climate and set Clermont Main Street up for success.”
Excited about the future is Clermont Main Street President and owner of Dash Sports, Kimberly Grogan. She invited businesses to become involved as active members.
“Main Street Clermont has been rolling out its new partner and membership program, so that anyone or any one business in the South Lake community can join,” Grogan said.