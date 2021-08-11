According to the University of Arizona Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine, there are a number of aspects that make up what the term and approach entail.
Comment about integrative medicine saves life
By STEVE STEINER
ssteiner@clermontnewsleader.com
Matthew Smith was literally at death’s door.
For years he had suffered unfathomable pain.
“I had excruciating pain in my abdominal region,” Smith said. “I constantly had diarrhea, blood in my stools, I was losing weight …”
For the next two years it was seeing one doctor after another, trying one approach after another, practically all for naught.
Testing eventually revealed he had ulcerative colitis. He was told by the doctor the large intestine was completely ulcerated, the severity of the condition the doctor had never encountered in all the years of practice.
Using traditional medical (aka Western) methods, Smith underwent a a regimen of medications, to little avail. In fact, one doctor, a gastroenterologist, came across as not interested in helping. Smith was told to just take drugs.
“Nothing seemed to work,” said Smith’s wife, Erinn. “He was told there was no cure.”
No cure, that is, short of surgery, meaning a colostomy.
“He had been seeing a doctor at the Mayo Clinic,” Erinn said. “The doctor wanted to do an operation, remove the intestine.”
The doctor held out the possibility that in time it might be able to attach Smith’s small intestine to his rectum. However, Smith is a tall man, standing 6’ 7”, so that prospect was most likely not feasible.
So it went. Medication after medication was tried. When one lost potency, another was swapped out. So, too, were some alternate approaches. In one situation he was advised to alter his diet in complete contradiction to what most doctors prescribed; in other words, eat all the foods most people with similar symptoms are told to avoid. Smith was stunned.
“You’ve got to be kidding me,” he said he told the physician. “This is all the things I shouldn’t do.”
Eventually, he came to find out that all these years of suffering was due to appendicitis. But by then the mental and emotional damage had been done.
“I just didn’t trust those I had seen for two years,” he said. However, he still hadn’t abandoned all trust, hope and faith. “With the help of another doctor who put a ‘bug’ in my ear, he told me that they do something different in Europe.”
In addition, a friend of his suggested reaching out to Gretta Ellis, APRN, who is the owner of Ellis Integrative Family Medicine. Ellis, herself has had her own health struggles, which led her to the study of the root causes of chronic illness and the pathways to overall health and wellness.
“Her approach is to heal the body, not just slap a bandage on it,” said Erinn.
With nothing left to lose, Smith began a new approach. For one thing, he needed to detoxify his body, starting by ridding his body of heavy metals.
“I even had my fillings replaced,” he said.
Plus he had to be weaned from the medications, particularly prednisone.
What was also discovered that food was directly getting into his bloodstream. As he put it, everything was getting into the bloodstream.
Both he and Erinn were made aware upfront by Ellis this would not be an overnight cure, that it is a slow process that is going to take at least a couple of years.
“It’s really a team effort,” said Erinn. “It doesn’t just happen. You’ve got to put the work into it.”
One key is changing one’s eating patterns. That includes avoiding certain foods; going organic; green juicing, getting rid of any cookware containing aluminum, etcetera.
Although it is a consistent process, it has proven itself.
“It’s been a wide awakening, rather than being told to live with it,” said Smith.
“Greta has got him to the point where she wants him to be,” said Erinn. She added he is also seeing a gastroenterologist that Ellis recommended.
Recently, Smith had an appointment with the doctor who performed the colonoscopy that revealed Smith had an ulcerated large intestine. The doctor was very impressed and happy to see the improvement.
The Smiths are definitely in the integrative approach, wishing they had learned about it much earlier than they had.
“The integrative approach is what he’s doing best on,” said Erinn.
WHAT IS INTEGRATIVE MEDICINE
According to the University of Arizona Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine, there are a number of aspects
For those who are not aware, integrative medicine is the approach in which
Patient and practitioner are partners in the healing process.
All factors that influence health, wellness, and disease are taken into consideration, including mind, spirit, and community, as well as the body.
Appropriate use of both conventional and alternative methods facilitates the body’s innate healing response.
Effective interventions that are natural and less invasive should be used whenever possible.
Integrative medicine neither rejects conventional medicine nor accepts alternative therapies uncritically.
Good medicine is based in good science. It is inquiry-driven and open to new paradigms.
Alongside the concept of treatment, the broader concepts of health promotion and the prevention of illness are paramount.
Practitioners of integrative medicine should exemplify its principles and commit themselves to self-exploration and self-development.