What is it like to be Black in a culture dominated by those in the majority during the Christmas holiday season?
It was a situation Maulana Karenga believed needed to be addressed. Thus he looked to his ancestral roots and discovered a tradition of African harvest festivals that came from various parts of west and southeast Africa that he brought to the United States in 1966: Kwanzaa.
Celebrated from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, this African American and Pan-African holiday is celebrated by millions throughout the world’s African community, culminating on the sixth day with a communal feast called Karamu.
Kwanzaa brings a cultural message which speaks to the best of what it means to be African and human in the fullest sense. Given the profound significance Kwanzaa has for African Americans and indeed, the world African community, it is imperative that an authoritative source and site be made available to give an accurate and expansive account of its origins, concepts, values, symbols and practice.
Karenga said his goal was to “give blacks … an opportunity to celebrate themselves and their history …”
The name Kwanzaa derives from the Swahili phrase matunda ya kwanza, meaning “first fruits.”
Karenga was partly inspired by an account he read of the Zulu festival Umkhosi Wokweshwama; it was decided to spell the holiday's name with an additional "a" so that it would have a symbolic seven letters.
After its start in 1966, the celebration of Kwanzaa has spread across the globe.
HOW KWANZAA IS CELEBRATED
Principles
There are seven principles, known as Nguzo Saba, a word in Swahili. Each of the seven days is dedicated to one of the following principles:
Umoja (Unity): To strive for and to maintain unity in the family and community.
Kujichagulia (Self-determination): To define and name ourselves, as well as to create and speak for ourselves.
Ujima (Collective work and responsibility): To build and maintain our community together and make our brothers' and sisters' problems our problems and to solve them together.
Ujamaa (Cooperative economics): To build and maintain our own stores, shops, and other businesses and to profit from them together.
Nia (Purpose): To make our collective vocation the building and developing of our community in order to restore our people to their traditional greatness.
Kuumba (Creativity): To do, always, as much as we can, in the way we can, in order to leave our community more beautiful and beneficial than we inherited it.
Imani (Faith): To believe with all our hearts in our people, our parents, our teachers, our leaders, and the righteousness and victory of our struggle.
Symbols
Kwanzaa celebratory symbols include a mat (Mkeka) upon which other symbols are placed:
Kinara (candle holder for seven candlesticks)
Mishumaa Saba (seven candles)
mazao (crops)
Mahindi (corn), to represent the children celebrating (and corn may be part of the holiday meal)
Kikombe cha Umoja (unity cup) for commemorating and giving shukrani (thanks) to African ancestors
Zawadi (gifts)
Supplemental representations include a Nguzo Saba poster, the black, red, and greenbendera (flag), and African books and artworks — all to represent values and concepts reflective of African culture and contribution to community building and reinforcement.
Observances
Families celebrating Kwanzaa decorate their households with objects of art, colorful African cloth such as kente, especially the wearing of kaftans by women, and fresh fruits that represent African idealism.
It is customary to include children in Kwanzaa ceremonies and to give respect and gratitude to ancestors.
Libations are shared, generally with a common chalice called Kikombe cha Umoja, which is passed around to all celebrants.
A Kwanzaa ceremony may include drumming and musical selections, a discussion of the African principle of the day or a chapter in African history, a candle-lighting ritual, artistic performance, and, finally, a feast of faith.