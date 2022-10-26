GLOBE Observer Clouds is an app-based tool to help document what is seen in the sky. Once the app has been downloaded and an account created, the Clouds tool (including the Clouds Wizard) will guide a person through the observation process.
Required data includes providing location, reporting on overall cloud cover and surface conditions that can impact satellite observations. Optional (but very useful) data include cloud types, cloud opacity, sky conditions and visibility, then taking photos of what is being seen in the sky.
Even a basic observation without optional elements is valuable. For more details about how to take observations, including tips and tricks, additional tutorials beyond what is in the app, and frequently asked questions about how to observe, visit the Taking Observations page. Its Resource Library includes additional activities, references, videos and book lists.
STUDENT RESEARCH
In addition to research done by professional scientists, because GLOBE Observer is part of The GLOBE Program, which is active in thousands of schools across the world, citizen scientists are strengthening science education by providing data for student research.
WHY ARE OBSERVATIONS IMPORTANT
Clouds are a major component of the Earth’s system that reflect, absorb, and scatter sunlight and infrared emissions from Earth. This affects how energy passes through the atmosphere.
Different types of clouds have different effects, and the amount of cloud cover is also important. Clouds can change rapidly, so frequent observations are useful to track these changes.
Such observations are able to see change over time and help with interpretation of satellite cloud data. Learn more about the science of clouds, and how NASA studies them, on the Clouds Science page.
SATELLITE MATCHING
Clouds observations matched to satellite overpasses are especially helpful. Within the app, a person can check the timing of satellite flyovers for one’s location, and set notifications to remind oneself to go make an observation. Learn more about satellite matching of your observations on the Clouds Science page.