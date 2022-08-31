The library will be presenting several programs in September that may prove of interest. These are:

Thursday, Sept. 1

5:30 p.m.

Mary Flynn performs “Confessions of a Hallmark Greeting Card Writer,” a hilarious behind-the-scenes look at her time working at Hallmark Cards.

Thursday, Sept. 15

5:30 p.m.

Bavarian folk musician duo Stammtischler performs as part of the Cooper Concert Series.

Monday, Sept. 19

1:45 p.m.

The Friends Opera Club will discuss “42nd Street” by Harry Warren and Al Dubin.

Thursday, Sept. 22

5:30 p.m.

Author Emily Skinner will conduct a book talk featuring her latest novel, “Mind Hostage.”

