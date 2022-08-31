The library will be presenting several programs in September that may prove of interest. These are:
Thursday, Sept. 1
5:30 p.m.
Mary Flynn performs “Confessions of a Hallmark Greeting Card Writer,” a hilarious behind-the-scenes look at her time working at Hallmark Cards.
Thursday, Sept. 15
5:30 p.m.
Bavarian folk musician duo Stammtischler performs as part of the Cooper Concert Series.
Monday, Sept. 19
1:45 p.m.
The Friends Opera Club will discuss “42nd Street” by Harry Warren and Al Dubin.
Thursday, Sept. 22
5:30 p.m.
Author Emily Skinner will conduct a book talk featuring her latest novel, “Mind Hostage.”