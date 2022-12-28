The latter half of 2022 has been one of bustle and excitement for The Animal League. In downtown Clermont, the thrift store underwent a major makeover this past summer, a move that has drawn praise from many who shop the store.
Now a major expansion is soon to get underway in Groveland, where The Animal League has a veterinary facility.
“We are very excited to announce the expansion of our primary adoption center with a nursery for kittens and puppies as well as with expanded pet care and wellness services,” said Animal League President John Knapp. “We will have a large new multi-purpose lobby to assist our pet adoption visitors, while helping with adoption education and counseling. We will have a big new porch for meet and greet adoption events. We will also have private meet and greet rooms. We’ll even have a new commercial laundry facility.”
As large as the current facility in Groveland is, it has been obvious for awhile that expansion was needed, according to former president and current board member Doreen Barker.
“Our Groveland adoption and wellness facility has a variety of special services on a 20-acre campus,” she said. In addition to the adoption center building, to welcome all pets and visitors, are unique and different buildings for the various services provided. These include:
First medical examination rooms, which are held away from the healthy pet population.
Special nursery rooms where mother dogs and cats can take care of newborns.
Recovery center buildings, set up with one for each disease. where pets are treated for everything from sarcoptic mange, diabetes and ringworm to upper respiratory infections.
“Ninety percent of our cats and dogs require us to facilitate shots for common pet disease challenges. We have dog runs and a frisbee yard, for the dogs to get healthy exercise.”
ABOUT THE ANIMAL LEAGUE
Established in 1988 as a nonprofit pet rescue and rehabilitation organization to help abused, abandoned and neglected cats and dogs, it was started with a zero budget by a small group of animal lovers committed to a no-kill policy.
The organization became important for the Central Florida community, with a large veterinary facility in Groveland and a thrift store in downtown Clermont. Plus it became known for its diverse pet care services, especially its specialized and complete veterinary care.
The Animal League places more than 1,000 healthy pets into South Lake area homes each year.
THE ADOPTION PROCESS
First – Pet Rescue: The majority of pets come from underserved open-admission kill shelters. They save these pets from being euthanized. Many are injured or neglected. Some have been abused.
Second -- Assessment: Each pet requires medical treatment and care. Each incoming pet is placed into their New Hope Intake Center for a veterinarian assessment and a quarantine period.
Third – Rehabilitation: Pets with contagious diseases and injuries are transferred to their Loos Recovery Center for treatment. Major medical needs like broken bones, pregnancy and musculoskeletal injuries are transferred to their in-home foster care units for intensive and longer-term care.
Fourth and final – Adoption: They regularly post new photos of pets that are ready for adoption. These are all happy, healthy and eager to be loved at their forever home. Adoption fees cover a wellness exam, appropriate vaccines, microchip, heartworm, Leukemia testing and spay / neuter surgery.
THE THRIFT STORE
The most important source of operating income comes from its downtown Clermont thrift shop. All items for sale in the thrift store are from donations.
The thrift store is a 4,000-square-foot facility where merchandise changes on a daily basis. and includes clothing, household, baby items, books, toys, games, electronics, furniture and seasonal items.
DONATIONS WELCOME
It may come as a surprise to some, but pet adoption fees do not cover all of the expenses to feed, rehabilitate, medically treat and share adoptions into loving homes. The average cost of rehabilitative care for a pet with minimal medical needs entering their doors is about $550. This does not include all of the extra medical cases brought in every month such as broken bones and skin diseases, which can cost thousands of dollars for a severely injured pet.
Because The Animal League receives no funding from the government or taxpayers, donations are welcomed and encouraged.
Donors can consider having their name on a new building, while there are opportunities for vehicle donations, engraved bricks, their Circle of Life Program, Pet Blanket Sponsors, Amazon Smile and their Pet Bequest Programs.
Additionally, volunteers are always needed at their Clermont Thrift Store, their Adoption and Wellness Centers.
TO LEARN MORE
Thrift store
770 W. Montrose St. • Phone: 352-394-1818
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheAnimalLeagueUSA/.
The adoption/wellness center
4648 Baptist Island Road, Groveland.
Phone: 352-429-6334 • email: info@theanimalleague.org • website: https://theanimalleague.org/