\Cooper Memorial Library will host several programs in January, including the monthly Friends Opera Club, a Cooper Concert Series event, and an author visit and book talk.
The Friends of the Library Opera Club will present Macbeth at 1:45 p.m., Monday, Jan. 23 in Room 108. Attendees will watch and discuss the opera as part of this ongoing educational series.
As part of the Cooper Concert Series, the Library will host Dave DeLuca at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.
Attendees will travel back in time to the days when the Rat Pack ruled the night, with DeLuca’s one-man tribute to the swingin’ sounds of the iconic Las Vegas trio: Dean Martin, Sammy Davis, Jr., and Frank Sinatra.
Then, also at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 26, author Lea Tran will present a book talk about her memoir, “I Did Not Miss the Boat.”
Tran will give an autobiographical discussion, including her experience as a Vietnamese Hoa refugee.
Her inspiring journey from oppressive traditions to self-discovery and liberation will captivate and educate readers.
All events are free and generously sponsored by the Friends of the Cooper Memorial Library. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend.
ABOUT COOPER MEMORIAL LIBRARY
2525 Oakley Seaver Drive
Phone: 352-536-2283; contact Robert Rose