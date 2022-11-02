Have you always wanted to learn more about your roots? Where did your ancestors come from? Why did they immigrate to America? Did they fight in a war? What was the journey of the people who brought you to where you are today?
Would you like to know their story?
Then come join the classes at the Cooper Memorial Library to learn, grow and become part of the history that is you. Registration is not required, but suggested. Walk-ins are welcome.
Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogical Society offers you these classes at no charge.
Beginner genealogy classes will be held on three Wednesdays in the month of November. These classes will be held in-person in room 221 and will start promptly at 1 p.m. Please arrive early as seating is limited.
Below is a description of each class and registration is open to all.
Session 1:
Introducing Immigration Facts, Review the Genealogy Research Plan, Exploring Features of Genealogy Search Engines
Nov. 2 • 1-3 p.m.
This presentation introduces immigration facts and how they in turn can spur research efforts. A basic step-by-step genealogy research plan is shown. The features of several genealogy research engines are pointed out and one software genealogy program is presented. Participants see the purpose and benefits of various types of family group pedigree charts. https://Nov2BeginnerGenealogy.eventbrite.com
Session 2:
Digging into Vital Records, Uncovering Census Basics, Avoiding Research Errors, etc.
Nov. 16 • 1-3 p.m.
In this family history research class, become acquainted with types of vital records, learn how to recognize first and second sources, interpret census, naturalization and military draft registration data. You will see how to avoid common research mistakes and see the varieties of simple family tree publications. Class handouts will be highlighted during the presentation and emailed after class completion.
https://Nov16BeginnerGenealogy2.eventbrite.com
Session 3:
Obituary Notes, The Naturalization Process, Government Website Sources
Nov. 30 • 1-3 p.m.
This class will cover the various types of obituary notices and their genealogical value. The phases of the US Naturalization Process will be explored and their connection to the US Census. We will look at Alien Files in the National Archives Database, the history of US Visas needed/used by ancestors, and understand how the US Archives Publication List can uncover sourcing for research. https://Nov30BeginnerGenealogy3.eventbrite.com
Please learn more about our society at https://PastfindersSLC.org or Like PastfindersofSL on Facebook.
Anjanette Mercer is the current president of Pastfinders.