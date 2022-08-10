The Kiwanis Club of South Lake (KCOSL) was pleased to welcome Amarilys Ortega to our July 27 meeting. Amarilys presented the club with information about the Guardian ad Litem program in Lake and Marion Counties.
Guardian ad Litem volunteers advocate for children who have been abused or neglected. Appointed by a judge, they speak up for the child’s needs in the courtroom and in the community.
It’s more important today, as we see it every day: stories on the news about children taken from an abusive home or because of the tragic loss of a parent, whether it be from illness, violence, or incarceration.
But what happens then?
We assume there is a program in place to make sure these children are given a safe place to live where they can recover and be a child again. But there is always a story behind the story.
What happens to the six-year-old girl who has been moved to five foster homes and three schools over the past two years? Who sits in the back of yet another classroom surrounded by strangers. To the toddler who was separated from his brothers and sisters after they were removed from an abusive home? To the child handed all of her worldly possessions in a plastic bag because at the age of 18 she has “aged out” of the system? What becomes of these children?
These stories can have a better ending because of a group of trained volunteers who advocate for these abused and neglected children and make sure their basic rights and essential needs don’t get overlooked or ignored by the system. These stories can have better endings because of people like you. Studies have shown that children with a Guardian ad Litem move fewer times within the foster care system, are more likely to be adopted, and receive more services to assist with their healing process.
TO LEARN MORE
To be eligible to be a Guardian ad Litem, you need only be 21 years of age or older, successfully complete a training program, and pass a background check.
The average case lasts approximately 12 months. Volunteers spend 10 – 15 hours a month on a case, attending court hearings and visiting with the child. The actions of a single individual can have a profound impact on a child and on society.
For more information on the Guardian ad Litem (GAL) program, to volunteer, or to make a donation, visit them at GuardianadLitem.org.
Don’t have time to volunteer?
You can still be part of the solution. Connect with GAL and they will keep you informed on the program’s progress, and share with you the various ways you can help ensure abused and neglected children have brighter futures.
Kiwanis International is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child at a time. The Kiwanis Club of South Lake meets every Thursday morning at 7:30am at the Citrus Tower Conference Center, 2757 Citrus Tower Boulevard. Stop by and check us out. We’d love to meet you! For additional information about Kiwanis, please visit kcosl.org or Kiwanis.org