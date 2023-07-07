Rene Scott, owner of Sniff and Search Pet Recovery, has this advice to give to owners who have lost their pet:
- Get the word out in the community as soon as possible
- Flyers are a great way to alert the general public
- Social media community pages can help enormously to raise awareness
- DON’T GIVE UP and assume the worst!
- If you see a missing dog, never chase, alert the owners
“Every case is a bit different, but never assume that your dog is dead or has been taken, often this isn’t the case,” said Rene. “A lot of times dogs are in hiding. I’ve had cases where the dogs have been missing for 30 days and come home safely.
“In Opie’s case, his family did everything right and I’m so happy they had a good outcome. Never lose hope because a lost pet can eventually be found. Be positive and focus on getting your pet back.
For more information, got to www.sniffandsearchpetrecovery.com