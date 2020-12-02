Have you ever considered joining a Toastmasters club? You may want to improve your presentation skills for your job, your business or your volunteer organization. You might want to become involved in a community activity.
First steps can be scary. Many folks are hesitant to visit a Toastmasters club due to fear or uncertainty. Clermont Toastmasters has a message just for you – just do it! Once into a meeting, you will discover a network of friendly, supportive individuals just like you seeking to sharpen their public speaking and leadership skills.
Each Toastmasters meeting follows a prescribed format, including announcements, one to three prepared speeches, Tabletopics (where members get to do 1- to 2-minute impromptu speaking) and evaluations. As a guest, you will be warmly welcomed and asked to introduce yourself and why you decided to check out Toastmasters.
Throughout the meeting, you will hear interesting stories, and you will definitely hear lots of clapping! Lastly, you will have fun. You will quickly learn that members are, like you, eager for the opportunity to learn new ways of communicating through the Toastmasters leadership program, Pathways.
Taking the first step to improve your speaking and leadership skills takes courage, but Toastmasters members will be with you every step of the way. Contact Clermont Toastmasters at 352-234-6495 or vpm@clermonttoastmasters.org.