This is another week of firsts in American History, from entertainers to Presidents to the space shuttle and more, our American history is filled with tragedy, excitement and promise.
SEPT. 12, 1953
John F. Kennedy marries Jacqueline Bouvier. Seven years later, the couple would become the youngest president and first lady in American history.
SEPT. 14, 1814
Have you ever wondered about our National Anthem? Where did it come from? Who wrote it and why? During the War of 1812, Francis Scott Key witnessed the bombing of Ft. McHenry. The fort was bombarded almost non-stop throughout the night and at daybreak, Key was inspired by the sight of the American flag, still flying over the fort. He wrote a poem later set to music and in 1931, Congress proclaimed it would be our National Anthem. Today “The Star Spangled Banner” is played at all official events.
1901
President William McKinley dies. He was the third U.S. President who died at the hands of an assassin.
1982
Princess Grace of Monaco, the American-born former film star Grace Kelly, dies in a car accident. She was 52.
1999
Millions evacuate their homes as Category 4 Hurricane Floyd moves across the Atlantic on September 14, 1999. All totaled, Floyd was responsible for 76 deaths and $6.5 billion in damage.
SEPT. 15, 1857
William Howard Taft is born. His father served as the secretary of war under President Ulysses S. Grant. He became the 27th President of the United States. After retiring from the presidency, he became the first and only former president to serve as chief justice of the Supreme Court. Fun fact: Former President Taft gave the oath of office to Presidents Calvin Coolidge in 1923 and to Herbert Hoover in 1929.
SEPT. 17, 1976
It was an exciting day for NASA, as the first space shuttle, Enterprise, was unveiled during a ceremony in Palmdale, Calif. In 1977, the Enterprise became the first space shuttle to fly freely when it was lifted to a height of 25,000 feet by a Boeing 747 airplane and then released, gliding back to Edwards Air Force Base on its own.
SEPT. 18, 1793
President George Washington lays the cornerstone to the United States Capital building.
1973
President Jimmy Carter files a formal report with the International UFO Bureau. President Carter was forthcoming about his belief after witnessing an event in Leary, Ga. He later told a reporter he would never again ridicule anyone claiming to see a UFO.
SPECIAL EVENT
The Ocklawaha Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution will be celebrating Constitution Week by participating in the Bells Across America event this Friday, Sept. 17. The event will take place at the Eustis Historical Society, 536 N. Bay Street. The public is welcome to attend. Please feel free to join us at 3:30 p.m. and bring a bell to ring. If you have questions, please June Perry at spooker15@aol.com.