One way or another, practically each and every one of us knows what an oxymoron is. But just in case there are some who need an explanation, an oxymoron is a figure of speech in which apparently contradictory terms appear in conjunction; in simpler terms, “What the heck?”
We know terms such as “military intelligence” and “We’re with the government, we’re here to help you” (or for Laurel and Hardy fans:) “This is another fine mess you have got us into.”
However, the one that perplexes me to this day, especially after years of covering town and city government, is the one related to millage rates. That word is “rollback.”
Although I understand in principle what is meant by the term, it still comes across to me as an oxymoron.
We all know what a rollback in retail is. It means bringing the price of a product down to a lesser cost. To this day I still remember Walmart TV ads. The price on an item would pop up. Then the famed Walmart smile icon would appear, hit the sign and the price would drop.
That’s the key difference. In most situations, rollback means a decrease. But not when it comes to municipalities. Let’s admit it, “rollback” is a dog whistle for “we’re increasing the rate we are going to tax your home in order to make our budget.” In other words, a town or city government is rolling back what they were charging to what they can charge you at a higher rate.
How in the blazes is that a “rollback?”
Now, this is not a stance against increasing millage rates — if a municipality can keep its millage rate unchanged and still provide needed services, all the more power to it. If it must increase the millage rate, then say so in just those terms.
As for me, all I am wishing for is a term better than “rollback” be (pun intended) “coined.”